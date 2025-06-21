Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Pillion rider dies after Mercedes hits two-wheeler

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 09:12 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman's speeding Mercedes crashed into a two-wheeler, killing pillion rider Rekha Yadav and injuring her husband.

NAVI MUMBAI: A speeding Mercedes car driven by a 19-year-old woman caused a tragic accident in Kharghar on Wednesday when it crashed into a two-wheeler, killing the woman who was riding pillion and injuring her husband.

Pillion rider dies after Mercedes hits two-wheeler
Pillion rider dies after Mercedes hits two-wheeler

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8:45 pm on Sion-Panvel Road when the accused, Tithi Vinayak Singh, was returning from her friend’s place in Belapur to her home in Panvel. Singh was allegedly driving at a high speed and rammed into a two-wheeler ahead. The accident caused fatal injuries to the pillion rider, Rekha Yadav, resulting in her death on the spot. Her husband Gopal Yadav, who was riding the bike, was seriously injured on his face, legs, and hands. Passersby called the police and rushed Gopal Yadav to the MGM hospital in Vashi for treatment. The Mercedes involved in the accident was confiscated and Singh was taken for a medical examination. Afterward, she was allowed to go home as it was a bailable offence, a police officer said.

Based on Gopal Yadav’s complaint, the Kharghar police have registered a case against Singh under sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1), and 125 (a and b) (endangering life of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have served a notice of appearance.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Pillion rider dies after Mercedes hits two-wheeler
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On