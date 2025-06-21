NAVI MUMBAI: A speeding Mercedes car driven by a 19-year-old woman caused a tragic accident in Kharghar on Wednesday when it crashed into a two-wheeler, killing the woman who was riding pillion and injuring her husband. Pillion rider dies after Mercedes hits two-wheeler

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8:45 pm on Sion-Panvel Road when the accused, Tithi Vinayak Singh, was returning from her friend’s place in Belapur to her home in Panvel. Singh was allegedly driving at a high speed and rammed into a two-wheeler ahead. The accident caused fatal injuries to the pillion rider, Rekha Yadav, resulting in her death on the spot. Her husband Gopal Yadav, who was riding the bike, was seriously injured on his face, legs, and hands. Passersby called the police and rushed Gopal Yadav to the MGM hospital in Vashi for treatment. The Mercedes involved in the accident was confiscated and Singh was taken for a medical examination. Afterward, she was allowed to go home as it was a bailable offence, a police officer said.

Based on Gopal Yadav’s complaint, the Kharghar police have registered a case against Singh under sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1), and 125 (a and b) (endangering life of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have served a notice of appearance.