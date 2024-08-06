Pillion rider killed as biker tries to avoid pothole at JNPT Road

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman pillion rider was killed after the bike on which she was riding pillion with her friend skidded while the biker was trying to avoid potholes, and she was run over by a speeding trailer on Sunday morning on JNPT road. The incident occurred when the deceased, Mansi Pandurang Rokade, 24, was returning from a trip to Matheran with her six friends. HT Image

The group of 7 friends from Byculla commenced their journey to Matheran on four bikes. By 4.30 am after completing their trip to the hills station, the group began riding back to the city and was commuting via Palaspe – JNPT road connecting Mumbai.

As per the police, Mansi was riding pillion with her friend Adesh Kishor Lad, 24. The bike belonged to Lad’s brother and was often used for trips like the one undertaken on Sunday.

Other friends joining the trip were Sahil Vetal, Shailesh Nagam, Harsh Jadhav, Nikita Sawant, and Yogesh Jagadale. “The rider was trying to avoid a huge pothole on the road when the bike skidded, and both the rider and the pillion fell. According to the other bikers, the deceased Mansi had signalled the oncoming trailer to slow down, but the driver failed to notice her gestures and Mansi was run over by the speeding trailer,” said an officer from Panvel City police.

With the help of locals, Mansi was taken to the district hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on admission. Police have yet to locate the driver of the trailer but have managed to secure the vehicle registration number from the CCTV footage.

“The deceased succumbed to the severe injuries caused due to the rash and negligent driving by the driver of the trailer. We are still looking for the driver,” said the officer.

The Police have registered a case under section 106 (1) rash and negligent driving, 289- act rashly, 125 (A)- endanger human life, 125 (B) – grievous hurt of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) along with under section 184- reckless driving, 134 (A) (B) – driver duty of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

74-yr-old succumbs to road accident injuries

Chandrikaprasad Sharadaprasad Chaubey, 74, succumbed to the grievous injuries he sustained while riding through Mulund Airoli Bridge last month. Chaubey was thrown off the bike after an unidentified vehicle applied brakes suddenly. He had been treated since July 18, but on Saturday, he was declared dead due to a broken collarbone and excessive internal bleeding. A case has been registered by the Rabale police in connection with that accident.