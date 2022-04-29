PM fanning controversial issues to divert attention from inflation: Saamana

Mumbai The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying the PM fanned controversial issues to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the prime minister of seeking a tussle between the Centre and state.

The editorial said that the central government had failed at all levels. “A majority does not mean good governance. The country is being run in the name of Lord Ram and loudspeakers. To divert attention from inflation, coronavirus, and unemployment, the prime minister is fanning controversial issues. These are not good signs. You are blaming the Maharashtra government for inflation, but what is the Centre doing? The prime minister tried to remain clean by blaming Maharashtra for the spread of Covid. Such issues spark a tussle between the Centre and states. Perhaps, Modi wants that,” the editorial, published on Friday, said.

Further targeting the Modi government, the editorial said that attempts are being made to pass on the Centre’s responsibility to others. “Modi holds the states responsible in every case. He blamed the states for the increase in petrol and diesel prices, shortage of coal, and lack of oxygen. Then is the central government just there to enjoy power?” asked the editorial.

Speaking to reporters, Sena MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut said that the editorial was not an attack on the PM. “An attack was launched on Maharashtra and we have countered it and put out facts. You cannot hold a grudge against chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states. We have self respect,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “The state government has no answer on why they have not reduced VAT on fuel. Therefore, such allegations are being made. They should first answer why the reluctance on lowering the VAT.”

The latest attack on the Centre came days after the prime minister, in a meeting to review the Covid situation with all chief ministers on Wednesday, asked states like Maharashtra and West Bengal (non-BJP ruled), to reduce the value added tax (VAT) levied by the state government on fuel, to provide some relief to the citizens.

Sena slammed the PM for bringing up the issue in a meeting convened to review the Covid situation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had hit out at the PM saying the Centre was giving Maharashtra a ‘stepmotherly’ treatment.

