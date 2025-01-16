PM Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been working with the same spirit of selfless service as espoused by Lord Krishna by providing basic necessities to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he inaugurated the International Society for Krishna Consciousness’s (ISKCON’s) new temple in Kharghar. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by PMO on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON, in Navi Mumbai. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2025_000328B) (PMO)

The Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, built over 12 years at a cost of ₹170 crore, is Asia’s second-largest ISKCON temple. Spread over nine acres, the temple complex encompasses a college for vedic education, a library, an ayurvedic healing centre, a cow shelter, an ashram for senior citizens, a vedic museum, an organic farm, and a cultural centre.

Speaking at the inauguration, Modi said, “I am fortunate that I have got the opportunity to play my part in such a divine ritual, which is possible due to the efforts of ISKCON in this land of knowledge and devotion. The concept behind the temple is a fusion of spirituality and knowledge. Various forms of god can be seen in the temple.”

The prime minister said he was confident the temple would become a holy centre for enriching the faith and consciousness of India. “One can see the vision of [the late former ISKCON chairperson] Gopaldasji Goswami Maharaj in this project and his devotion to Lord Krishna. He may not be here physically today, but his spiritual presence can be experienced by us all,” he added.

Describing India as more than just a piece of land, Modi said the nation’s consciousness is its spirituality. “To understand India, one should understand spirituality. Those who see the world only with a geographical vision see India too as a country of various languages and regions. But when you connect cultural consciousness with your soul, you get the giant vision of India,” he said.

The prime minister added that his government is continuously working in the interest of Indians with dedication and a spirit of service. “We have provided toilets, gas and water connections to every household, free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to the elderly aged 70 and above, and pucca houses to the homeless,” he said.

In the last decade, the government has jointly promoted development and culture, Modi added. “Temples have become centres of social consciousness. Our gurukuls promote education, and ISKCON too is inspiring the youth through its programmes with new technology being adapted. ISKCON’s information network is something people should learn from. I have always told the world, ‘Heal in India’. The ayurved centre and college here are steps in that direction.”

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, governor CP Radhakrishnan, and actor-turned-MP Hema Malini were among several eminent personalities who attended the inauguration event.