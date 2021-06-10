‘PM Modi top leader of country and BJP’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party owes its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he is currently the top leader in the country and in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut, who is currently touring north Maharashtra, said this when reporters asked him if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to project leaders from the state as the face in the Maharashtra elections.

“I do not go by the media reports. There is no official statement on this. The BJP owes its success to Narendra Modi for the last seven years and currently he is the top leader of the country and his party,” the parliamentarian said.

The Rajya Sabha leader’s statement comes days after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi held a one-on-one meeting for 30 minutes. The meeting between both leaders led to several speculations in political circles but Sena leaders said that Uddhav and PM Modi discussed the issue of nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council and other political issues.

“Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be politically together, but that does not mean that we have snapped our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif. There is nothing wrong in meeting Modiji in person,” the chief minister had said.

Raut also said that the Prime Minister belongs to the nation and not to any particular party citing that administration may get affected if the Prime Minister gets involved in electoral campaigns.

“ The PM should not get involved in election campaigning as it puts pressure on the official machinery,” Raut further added. Raut also commented on state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s remarks on the BJP renewing its friendship with the Shiv Sena. “No one can make friends with a tiger. It is the tiger that decides whom he wants to be friends with,” Raut said.