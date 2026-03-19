MUMBAI: A special screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in Nalasopara has triggered a police complaint after the organisers allegedly administered an oath calling for a boycott of the Muslim community. Police complaint filed after call to boycott Muslims at film screening

According to the complaint, filed by the Helping Hand Foundation, an NGO, the screening was organised on March 10 at Capital Mall in Nalasopara by Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Mumbai. It alleged that objectionable remarks were made targeting the Muslim community after the screening.

The complaint further stated that the attendees were administered an oath invoking Lord Ram, pledging to boycott members of the Muslim community and maintain no relationships with them. Religious slogans were also allegedly raised at the venue. Videos purportedly showing the incident have since circulated on social media.

Munaf Baloch, president of the Virar-based Helping Hand Foundation, submitted a complaint to the police commissioner on Wednesday, seeking the registration of an FIR against the organisers. Baloch learnt about the screening on Tuesday through the social media video.

“I was appalled by the video which showed the theater filled to capacity and an oath was being taken by Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh president Pradeep Mishra Vijay to boycott Muslims,” said Baloch.

“I then found out that Vijay had kept a free screening of the movie but It was obvious that the members of their organisation were in the theater as common people would not do such a thing.”

In his complaint, Baloch said, “This incident is a clear attempt to spread communal hatred, disturb public peace, and economically target a particular community, which may lead to serious law and order issues if not addressed immediately.” He urged the police to collect CCTV footage and other digital evidence from the theatre and take legal action against the organisers.

Police officers from Virar confirmed that they have received the complaint. “We are verifying the allegations and we will check the CCTV footage,” said a police officer. No FIR had been registered at the time of going to press.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released last month after facing intense backlash and a brief Kerala High Court stay. The movie is controversial due to its depiction of interfaith marriages, religious conversions, and the perceived negative portrayal of Kerala. Much like its 2023 predecessor, the sequel has faced accusations of being political propaganda, released weeks before the Kerala assembly elections.