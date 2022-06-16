Police constable involved in ₹7 crore jewellery unit heist dismissed from service
A constable who was allegedly involved in a theft of ₹7.09 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit at MIDC, Andheri East, has been dismissed from service by city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
Santosh Rathod was attached to Oshiwara police station and he was under suspension after his arrest in connection with the heist that occurred in May 2020.
“The dismissal was carried out after a departmental inquiry,” a police officer said on Thursday.
According to the police, Rathod, 44, planned the theft after he was transferred to Oshiwara from MIDC. He put together a team of former employees of the jewellery unit and a sweeper of the building where the store was located.
“Rathod had even asked those who entered the unit to delete or confiscate the digital video recorder where the CCTV footage was stored,” the officer said.
As per the complaint by one Rajkumar Luthra, the accused entered the jewellery unit using a gas cutter.
The investigations led to the former employees and when they were questioned, they spilled the beans.
“We had recovered ₹80 lakh from Rathod which was his share in the theft money,” the officer said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics