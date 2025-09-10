MUMBAI: A 52-year-old head constable died and a female constable was seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into them in Worli where the Bandra Worli Sea Link connects to the Mumbai Coastal Road. The police said that the duo were a part of the security arrangements made on Tuesday for the visit of VIPs like the Mauritian Prime Minister and Israeli finance minister. Police constable killed, colleague injured as car hits them on sea link

According to the police the incident took place at around 7:50 am when several city policemen were posted at Worli. “Officers of the Worli police were posted at the connector as the VIP was traveling along the sea link and the coastal road to reach south Mumbai,” said a police officer.

While they were waiting for the VIP, head constable Dattatray Kumbhar, 52, and Riddhi Patil, both from the Worli police, were trying to cross the road. “They miscalculated the speed of a car while crossing the road. Suddenly it appeared very close to them and before they could flee, it rammed into them,” said a police officer.

Kumbhar and Patil were then rushed to Wockhardt Hospital in a police van. Kumbhar, who had suffered severe head injuries, was declared dead, and while Patil has fractured her leg she is currently in a stable condition, said the police.

According to the police, Kumbhar was a part of the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the Worli police. A father of two, he had come to the city from his home in Satara, and lived with his family at the Kalachowki police colony. His daughter is married and his son recently completed his studies.

The police said that they have booked the driver of the car, Ramchandra Rane, 46, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the police Rane is a criminal lawyer and was traveling from his residence in Malad to his chamber in the Fort area in his Hyundai Grand.