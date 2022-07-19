Police nabs burglars who planned thefts on Facebook messenger
Mumbai: The police has arrested two people, for allegedly robbing locked houses across cities in the country after making elaborate plans on Facebook messenger. The police arrested one of the robbers from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, while the other was apprehended from his home town Delhi.
The police officials claimed that they have recovered purportedly stolen gold ornaments worth ₹2.5 lakh from the two men, identified as Shakib Shaukat Ali Ansari and Ahil Haruun Chowdhary.
The police began looking for them after a 35-year-old local resident approached the police last month, claiming that while she was at work, robbers broke into her house and stole her jewellery.
Dhananjay Ligade, senior police inspector of Malad police station, said after they registered a case of a house break-in, a team of officers scanned through footage of more than 50 CCTVs across the area.
In one of the recordings, police noticed Shaukat, who had been lodged at the Yerevada prison a few months back. They then obtained Shaukat’s residential address and other details and a team was then sent to Bijnor which arrested him while he was busy consuming alcohol near his village.
“We soon learnt about his Facebook friendship with Chowdhary,” said Ligade.
The police officers then asked Shaukat to post a message on Facebook to Chowdhary and ask him to meet him at the Delhi railway station.
The police said that Shaukat sent a post through Facebook messenger to Chowdhary asking him to meet at Delhi railway station to visit Mumbai, as he had received a tip-off about a vacant house that they could rob. As soon as Chowdhary reached the station, the team of Malad police nabbed him.
Ligade said the two became friends on Facebook a year ago. They then exchanged numbers and spoke a couple of times before deciding to commit robberies in different cities by visiting localities as tourists.
The two used to target houses that they found locked and had lesser surveillance by making frequent rounds to study the locality. They would rob valuables and leave to their respective native places the same day after splitting the booty.
EOW arrests investment firm owner for duping 170 people of ₹7 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested the owner of an investment firm for allegedly duping 170 investors to the tune of nearly ₹7 crore. The accused Siddharth Pilani, 36, is the proprietor of Capital Berg which has an office in Kandivali (West). Joint commissioner of police, Pravin Padwal, EOW confirmed that the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act unit last week arrested Pilani for cheating many investors.
SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.
Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi
A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police's colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said. After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added. Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.
20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants
Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.
Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest ther mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother's second husband Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.
