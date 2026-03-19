MUMBAI: Amid growing concerns that spa centres are increasingly being used as fronts for prostitution and human trafficking, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it is preparing new guidelines to regulate such establishments, including making police approval mandatory before they can begin operations. Police nod likely mandatory for spas as Maharashtra moves to curb trafficking rackets

The issue was raised in the legislative council by BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe through a calling attention motion, in which he alleged that several illegal spas operating in cities such as Pune, Navi Mumbai and Thane were being used for flesh trade activities.

Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam told the House that a committee has already been formed to draft regulations that will tighten oversight over spa centres across the state.

“The committee, headed by the additional chief secretary (Home), will frame rules to regulate spa centres. Under the proposed system, operators will need approval from the home department, essentially the police, in addition to permissions under the Shops and Establishments Act,” Kadam said.

He added that the panel includes officials from the urban and rural development departments and is expected to submit its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon. The new rules are likely to be finalised within three to four months.

Legislators flagged several recent cases to underline the growing concern over spa centres being misused for trafficking and prostitution.

Gorkhe cited a recent incident in Pune’s Viman Nagar area where police raided a spa following a tip-off. During the raid, a woman allegedly tried to escape by jumping from the third floor of the building and died.

According to the minister, police found that women working at the establishment had been brought from Thailand.

“There are instances where human trafficking is linked to spa centres and in some cases foreigners are found working there,” Kadam told the council.

He added that police had registered eight cases of human trafficking in 2025, leading to the arrest of 20 accused. In the same year, at least 21 women were allegedly pushed into flesh trade after being lured with job offers.

Governor-nominated BJP member Chitra Wagh claimed that prostitution was increasing in the guise of spa centres in major cities including Mumbai, with customers often contacted through social media platforms.

Gorkhe alleged that many such establishments temporarily shut down after police raids but reopen within days and demanded that authorities consider invoking stringent laws such as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised rackets.

At present, spa centres can operate under licences issued through the Shops and Establishments Act, but lawmakers argued that the existing framework lacks sufficient oversight.

The proposed regulations, which will require police scrutiny and stricter documentation of employees working at spas, are expected to bring tighter monitoring of the sector and curb its alleged misuse for trafficking and prostitution.