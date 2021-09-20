Police scan CCTV footage across half of Mumbai to nab 3 female thieves

Santa Nagar police in Kandivli, Mumbai, used the network of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed across almost half of the city to zero down on and arrest three women who allegedly stole a golden mangalsutra of a BEST bus traveller from her purse.

The police had to scan footage of over 150 CCTV cameras from Ghatkopar to Kandivli and from Kandivli to Bhandup via Powai to reach the three women, all in their early fifties.

According to the police, the victim, Rohini Chandrakant Akhade (38), was travelling from Ghatkopar to Kandivali by BEST bus last week. When she got off at Kandivali depot, she noticed that the zip of her purse was open and her gold mangalsutra was missing.

Akhade, a homemaker, approached the Samta Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against an unidentified thief.

Police investigation by scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed along the bus route. “At Thakur complex, we noticed three women alighting the bus and then taking a rickshaw,” said Anandrao Hanke, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

“As they looked suspicious, the officers followed the route of the rickshaw through recordings of the chain of CCTV cameras and noticed it travelling towards Powai. We then tracked down the rickshaw driver who informed us that he dropped off the three women at Bhandup. Our officers then pulled out the recordings of the CCTV of the area and saw the three women get into a chawl,” said Hanke.

They then took the CCTV grab and showed it around the locality and reached the house of one of the accused, identified as Anusuya Gaikwad (55).

Gaikwad revealed the names of her accomplices - Marubai Gaikwad (50) and Baby Gaikwad (52).

All the three were arrested and booked for theft under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officers said that the three women are related and have been committing thefts in local trains and buses for long.

“While one of the women starts a conversation with their target, the other two open the zip of the target’s purse and flick anything valuable. The middle-aged women do not arouse suspicion either,” said the officer.