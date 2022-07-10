Police use victim’s Instagram friends’ list to track murder accused
Within eight hours of a college student being murdered while out on an evening walk, police have arrested the assailants after tracking them using the victim’s Instagram friends’ list.
According to police, around 6.30 pm on Friday, Vishal Ajit Rao, 21, a resident of Saki Vihar road in Powai, was attacked by two persons. The duo stabbed him at least 21 times on his neck, shoulder, and stomach.
Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, zone X, said the attackers first pushed Vishal’s two friends aside and then dragged him behind a few vehicles parked on the roadside. “They stabbed him several times and fled. Vishal was taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar by his friends. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.”
“There were no CCTV cameras in the vicinity and all we had was the description of the assailants,” Santosh Sawant, police inspector of Powai police station, said.
One of the friends, who was with him at the time of the incident, told the police that Vishal, who used to study BSC IT at Sandesh College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Vikhroli, had told them about one of his close friends, Altaf.
“However, nobody knew anything about Altaf. We then logged into Vishal’s Instagram account, searched his contact list, and found Altaf,” Sawant said.
Altaf told the police that Vishal had a dispute with two brothers, identified as Ajay Gupta, 23, and Anil Gupta, 26, and they were residents of Tunga village in Powai.
“Vishal had abused Ajay. Angered over this, the brothers decided to teach him a lesson and accordingly stabbed him,” Sawant said.
The duo was arrested from their house in the early hours of Saturday.
“As we managed to trace Altaf, a common friend of the deceased and the accused, we could make the arrest,” Sawant added.
-
LuLu in Lucknow: Biggest mall of group to welcome Lucknowites from tomorrow
The biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the LuLu Mall, is all set to welcome Lucknowites from Monday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Rs 2000 crore project on Sunday. It is part of the project announced at the mega investors' summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facility Funtura.
-
2006 Varanasi blasts: Accused moves HC challenging lower court’s death sentence
The Varanasi 2006 serial blasts accused, Mohammad Waliullah, who was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, by a trial court in Ghaziabad, has appealed against the decision before the Allahabad High Court. On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shaken by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochan Temple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes. The court also fined a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.65 lakh, Waliullah.
-
Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land. He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday. “Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.
-
Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace
A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime. The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics