Police will act against anyone inciting communal divide: HM

Mumbai In the wake of the recent controversy around loudspeakers on mosques, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday that the police are closely watching the situation and will take action against anyone trying to create communal divide.

He further alleged that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to communal politics to polarise voters.

Walse Patil held a review meeting of the senior home department and police officials at Mantralaya over the brewing communal tension in the state as well as neighbouring Karnataka. After the meeting, he said, “Nobody should create a divide among communities with their communal statements. This tension within the society is not good for the social fabric of any state or even the country. Police have been keeping a close eye on such activities and action is being taken against people who are inciting disharmony.”

The home minister further added, “Any act which creates rifts within society and divides communities would not be tolerated. Police will take appropriate action against such attempts. No political party should resort to any such activities,” he said.

Walse Patil said, “We have reviewed the law and order situation in the state. All the officers at various levels have been directed to keep a close watch on any untoward incident. We expect the people of the state to cooperate with us.”

Talking about the BJP, he said that attempts to polarise citizens often lead to tension within society. “Creating tension in the state by fanning the loudspeaker issue is BJP’s agenda. Not only Maharashtra, but the BJP wants communal tension in other states also,” he added.

About two weeks ago, Walse Patil, while referring to an incident in Dhule in north Maharashtra, had said that they fear that incidents of communal disharmony may rise in the future. He was referring to an incident in which some political activists put up loudspeakers outside mosques during namaaz, resulting in a clash between the two communities.

Maharashtra BJP’s vice president Prasad Lad said, “There is no question of creating tension in the society. We are not against the prayers of any faith, but want the use of loudspeakers be stopped. We are towing Balasaheb Thackeray’s line and if chief minister Uddhav Thackeray feels it is wrong, he should come clean and tell us so. BJP never played divisive politics.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday had asked his followers and party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. Following this, certain party workers started playing Hindu prayers outside the mosques. A few days ago, a BJP delegation led by its city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey and demanded a ban on such loudspeakers.