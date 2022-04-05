Police will act against anyone inciting communal divide: HM
Mumbai In the wake of the recent controversy around loudspeakers on mosques, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday that the police are closely watching the situation and will take action against anyone trying to create communal divide.
He further alleged that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to communal politics to polarise voters.
Walse Patil held a review meeting of the senior home department and police officials at Mantralaya over the brewing communal tension in the state as well as neighbouring Karnataka. After the meeting, he said, “Nobody should create a divide among communities with their communal statements. This tension within the society is not good for the social fabric of any state or even the country. Police have been keeping a close eye on such activities and action is being taken against people who are inciting disharmony.”
The home minister further added, “Any act which creates rifts within society and divides communities would not be tolerated. Police will take appropriate action against such attempts. No political party should resort to any such activities,” he said.
Walse Patil said, “We have reviewed the law and order situation in the state. All the officers at various levels have been directed to keep a close watch on any untoward incident. We expect the people of the state to cooperate with us.”
Talking about the BJP, he said that attempts to polarise citizens often lead to tension within society. “Creating tension in the state by fanning the loudspeaker issue is BJP’s agenda. Not only Maharashtra, but the BJP wants communal tension in other states also,” he added.
About two weeks ago, Walse Patil, while referring to an incident in Dhule in north Maharashtra, had said that they fear that incidents of communal disharmony may rise in the future. He was referring to an incident in which some political activists put up loudspeakers outside mosques during namaaz, resulting in a clash between the two communities.
Maharashtra BJP’s vice president Prasad Lad said, “There is no question of creating tension in the society. We are not against the prayers of any faith, but want the use of loudspeakers be stopped. We are towing Balasaheb Thackeray’s line and if chief minister Uddhav Thackeray feels it is wrong, he should come clean and tell us so. BJP never played divisive politics.”
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday had asked his followers and party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. Following this, certain party workers started playing Hindu prayers outside the mosques. A few days ago, a BJP delegation led by its city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey and demanded a ban on such loudspeakers.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
