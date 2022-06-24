Political crisis takes its toll: Mumbai police’s annual charity show ‘Umang’ postponed
The current political turmoil in the state seems to have not spared even the Mumbai police’s annual charity event.
‘Umang’, which was scheduled to be held on June 26 at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex, has been postponed without a new date. Though the official reason given was the surge in Covid-19 cases, police sources have pointed to the crisis in the ruling political alliance.
City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, in one of his social media posts on Friday, said, “Taking into consideration the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, we have decided to postpone Umang. The new date will be announced soon. I am thankful to the police constables and officers who participated in the event rehearsal.” Pandey is set to retire on June 30.
A senior IPS officer, however, said, “The chief minister and other cabinet ministers generally attend the event. But none of the political leaders could have attended the programme this year given the political developments. Now the police are also on alert, as there is likelihood of a law-and-order situation.”
‘Umang’, organised for the policemen and their families, is attended by Bollywood celebrities, entrepreneurs, and social and political workers.
“The programme had not been organised in the last two years because of the pandemic and we were hopeful that it would happen this year on June 26. Several celebrities had given their dates, and actors like Parineeti Chopra and Isha Koppikar had even posted their invitations on social media two days ago,” a police officer said.
Bollywood personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kapil Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, and Janhvi Kapoor had attended the show in the past, the officer added.
The Mumbai police earn around ₹4 crore from the event and the money is used for police welfare. They spend around ₹28 lakh on the programme and ₹5 lakh on transportation arrangement for police personnel.
Slipper in hand, UP teacher thrashes woman shiksha mitra on camera. Suspended
A head teacher of an Uttar Pradesh school was suspended on Friday after Ajeet Kumar, the head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block was seen in a widely-circulated video thrashing a woman shiksha mitra, or para teacher, with a slipper. The head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block, Ajeet Kumar, has been suspended with immediate effect by the Lakhimpur Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey, officials said.
Punjab: 13 shooters among 19 Pinda gang members arrested
In a major bust, the Jalandhar rural police on Friday claimed to have unearthed an extortion and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of 13 shooters and six other men owing allegiance to the Palwinder Singh Pinda gang. The 13 arrested shooters have been identified as Sunil Masih (main shooter), Ravinder Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major Singh, Aprail Singh, Balwinder, Salinder Singh, Satpal Singh, Devinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh.
Farmers protest against Agnipath scheme across Punjab
In response to the nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers owing allegiance to various organisations in Punjab on Friday staged protests against the Union Government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. No untoward incident was reported. In Bathinda, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held separate dharnas outside the district administrative complex. The entrance to the secretariat was sealed by the police.
One more key accused arrested in Bihar PSC question leak case
The special investigation team of the economic offence unit of the Bihar police on Friday arrested one more key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of the Bihar public service commission's (BPSC) 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
CBI probe should be ordered in ‘rare and exceptional cases’: HC
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation should be entrusted with a probe into a criminal case in “rare and exceptional cases” so as to not unnecessarily burden it with routine matters, as it dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry by the CBI into an FIR in a cheating case.
