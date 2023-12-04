Poll results herald relief for Ajit faction, challenges for MVA

Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has brought much-needed relief to the Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while posing fresh challenges for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra. The results also indicate that BJP will have the upper hand in seat-sharing arrangements for the ensuing Lok sabha election, not just in terms of numbers but also in the distribution of constituencies. Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 3, 2023:BJP party workers celebrate party's victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Prior to the declaration of election results, all three parties in the ruling alliance – BJP, Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and NCP faction led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar – were cautious about their prospects. Pawar, in fact, spent a significant part of his speech at the recently concluded two-day party conclave in Raigad to justify the decision of joining hands with the BJP in a bid to keep supporters united.

On Sunday, after the BJP emerged victorious in three key states, the deputy chief minister congratulated the BJP, saying there was no alternative to the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.

“There was discussion that BJP had not identified any particular face for the post of the chief minister in these assembly elections. Now it is proved that PM Modi is the only face for BJP to win elections,” said Pawar.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said the election results showed that Modi resides in every heart. “Earlier there was a slogan ‘Ghar Ghar Modi’. Now, the election results have shown that for voters, ‘Man Man main Modi’ is the reality. PM Modi’s charismatic personality and home minister Amit Shah’s micro-planning are the reasons behind BJP’s victory,” said Shinde.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed BJP’ victory to PM Modi’s transparent governance and honesty. “People have expressed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi. They have rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s agenda. Now Congress might understand who is ‘panauti’ for the party,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the results caused much consternation in the MVA camp. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray cautioned that the BJP might decide to conduct the Lok Sabha poll and the Maharashtra assembly election simultaneously and asked party workers to be prepared.

“After the victory in assembly elections in three states, the BJP government at the Centre may decide to conduct the Maharashtra assembly election along with the Lok Sabha poll. Be ready to face it. Shiv Sena was born to protect the self-esteem of Marathi manoos and now they (BJP) want to finish it. We will fight and win against those who want to finish Marathi pride,” said Thackeray.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony of newly appointed party leaders at Dinanath Mangeshkar auditorium at Vile Parle on Sunday, Thackeray reiterated his determination to fight against the BJP. “I congratulate all those who won the elections. This is what is expected in a democracy and we are fighting against the BJP to protect this democracy.”

He also said that though the Congress had lost in three states, it should not be disappointed as these states may vote against BJP in Lok Sabha poll. “Last time, BJP lost assembly elections in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. But they won the Lok Sabha poll after five months. Similarly, in the next Lok Sabha election, Congress may win in states where it has lost now,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Congress to introspect how it could convince voters. “What should be the party’s agenda for upcoming elections and how will it take it to voters? Congress also needs to introspect about accommodating the INDIA alliance in various elections, as we have seen Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav fighting elections separately. We need to keep the INDIA alliance together for the upcoming elections,” said Chaturvedi.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said BJP’s victory in the polls would not affect the INDIA alliance and their next meeting is scheduled for December 6. Congress state president Nana Patole said that people vote differently in assembly and Lok Sabha polls. He also said that the results would have no effect on the MVA in Maharashtra or the INDIA alliance in general.