MUMBAI: Mumbaiites will have to brace for an increase in taxi, autorickshaw and bus fares. With the Lok Sabha and assembly elections out of the way, the state government has proposed 15-20% hike in the fares for autos and taxis, while the increase for city bus operators will range between 12% and 22%. BEST fares will remain unchanged. Polls over, fare hike for autos, taxis, buses on cards

The hike for autos is expected to be ₹3 for the base charge, which is ₹23 at present, but it could be ₹4 for taxis, whose minimum fare is ₹28. Auto-taxi unions and city bus agencies in various cities have been demanding a fare hike for the last three years. The last increase for auto and taxis was in October 2022.

City bus operator corporations in metros like Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), have submitted their proposals for a fare hike. The State Transport Authority and Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority headed by additional chief secretary (transport) is expected to take up the proposals in its meeting scheduled later this week. “The state transport corporation (MSRTC) has submitted a proposal for a 22% hike. This would bring in an additional ₹2 crore in daily revenue for the loss-making corporation.

“Most of these state-run corporations operating public transport services in various cities are sustaining huge losses. A fare hike was delayed due to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections last year. Although local body polls are expected this year, the government has decided not to wait any longer as the losses are massive and this places the burden on the state exchequer,” said an official from the transport department.

He said the proposals for a fare hike have been approved at the lower level but further approvals are awaited. He clarified that cabinet approval was not necessary, the approval of the political leadership will be sought. “A decision on the fare hike will be taken by the authorities in their meetings to be held soon,” said Sanjay Sethi, additional chief secretary, transport.

Thampy Kurian, leader of the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union, said a fare hike was long overdue. “According to the Khatua committee report, a revision should be done every year and in the absence of a decision for more than two years, autorickshaws face severe losses. When the government defers a decision in the light of elections, they should give us a grant just like they give the BEST and state transport agencies,” he said.

Kurian said the union was to move court last year but deferred its decision as the government had assured them of a hike immediately after the elections.

The Khatua Committee had submitted its report in 2017, laying down guidelines for an increase in taxi and autorickshaws fares by the government. Accordingly, a revision in fares should take into account the Consumer Price Index, which takes into consideration the cost of living, the vehicle’s basic cost, fuel cost, maintenance of the vehicle, among other factors.