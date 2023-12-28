close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Power loom worker dies in hit-and-run in Bhiwandi

Power loom worker dies in hit-and-run in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
Dec 28, 2023 08:14 AM IST

Power loom worker killed in hit-and-run accident in Bhiwandi. Driver fled the scene, leaving victim in a pool of blood. Case filed against driver.

Bhiwandi: A power loom worker, on his way back home, was hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday in Bhiwandi. The driver fled from the scene after the accident and left the man in a pool of blood, said the police.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased, Sushil Bramhanand Mishra, 45, a resident of Bhaskar Patil Chawl, Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

The incident occurred near the Utsav Hotel on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road when Mishra was heading home from the loom factory on his bicycle. While crossing the road, an unknown vehicle dashed into him, and he suffered head injuries.

A passerby alerted the local police, and he was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead before arrival.

A case was lodged against the driver of the vehicle under section 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 184, 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

