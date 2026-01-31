MUMBAI: Large parts of Mumbai’s western suburbs, stretching from Vile Parle to Goregaon, were hit by a power outage on Friday evening, with supply disrupted for nearly 90 minutes. Power outage hits western suburbs for 90 minutes

The major power failure began around 7.30 pm and was gradually restored by around 9 pm. According to sources, the outage was triggered by the tripping of extra-high voltage (EHV) cables that supply power to multiple substations in the western suburbs.

Thousands of households in areas including Bandra West, Khar West, Juhu, Andheri West, Goregaon West, Malad West, Versova, Kandivali West, Vile Parle, Oshiwara and the Lokhandwala Complex were affected.

Several residents took to the social media platform X to complain about the outage and the lack of updates. Responding from its official handle, Adani Electricity said: “There is currently a power outage in the western parts of Mumbai due to a tripping issue. Our team is actively working to resolve the problem and restore the power supply as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

People also complained that the utility’s 19122 helpline was unresponsive during the outage and that the company’s website was not functioning. “Totally unacceptable to not have any updates or timelines established even after over an hour of outage,” a user, Ameya H, posted on X.

In a later statement, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said the interruption was caused by a rare technical failure that triggered network protection systems. “Restoration work was initiated immediately. Around 50% of the supply was restored within 30 minutes and about 90% within 60 minutes,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company regretted the inconvenience. The exact source of the disruption was not specified.

Residents also flagged concerns over critical services. “There are several hospitals and nursing homes in these western suburbs that may have been impacted. The company should be more transparent,” said D. Shah, a resident of Lokhandwala, Andheri.