IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief

MSEDCL’s arrears at 63,740 crore; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s flip-flop over bill waiver irks the already troubled consumers.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST

The year 2020 has been a tough one, particularly for the 24.2 million consumers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The trouble started during the Covid-induced lockdown period, when scores complained of hefty bills. Initially, the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government promised them a waiver, but soon, in a complete U-turn in November 2020, state energy minister Nitin Raut announced that consumers will have to pay the entire bill as the government cannot provide any relief.

With arrears mounting to 63,740 crore, as of January 2021, MSEDCL has directed its regional offices to recover dues or cut the power supply in case of non-compliance. While political parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Raju Shetti’s Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana, along with the Maharashtra State Power Consumers’ Association, are still demanding a waiver, residential consumers, many of whom have even has lost their jobs to the lockdown, are staring at a crisis.

MSEDCL in losses

The state’s distribution arm, MSEDCL, is the largest power supplying company in Maharashtra. It supplies power to the whole of Maharashtra and some parts of Mumbai. Recent data accessed by HT reveals that the agriculture sector owes 37,236 crore to the MSEDCL, while residential consumers owe 3,380 crore. Industrial and commercial consumers also owe 296 crore and 723 crore, respectively, among other categories.

Being a major agrarian state, agricultural consumers account for 25% of the total power consumption in the state, although they account for only 14% of the revenue generation, a report on the ‘The Curious Case of India’s Discoms’ by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) released in August 2020 stated. The revenue gap is owing to a tariff design where other categories of consumers pay a higher price to cross-subsidise electricity for agricultural consumers. The report state: “Even though the share of commercial and industrial consumers in total electricity consumption is 45% by volume, their revenue contribution is a much higher (at) 56%. Residential consumers take 20% of all electricity consumed and provide 20% of discom revenue.”

Shantanu Dixit, co-ordinator, energy group, Prayas, said that incorrect estimation in agricultural consumption through the years has also resulted in the ballooning of arrears. Dixit referred to a report by a working group formed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) which stated that MSEDCL overestimated supply to the farm sector by 10,000 million units in 2018-19. “Apart from this, the political flip-flops on bill waiver in the state have resulted in a large number of well-paying categories also not clearing their dues on time,” Dixit said. Prayas is a non-government organization working in the energy sector in Maharashtra.

Other reasons for losses also include power thefts, aggregate technical and commercial losses (21% as of March 2020), and purchasing high-cost power from obsolete plants owing to long-term power purchase agreements, the IEEFA report states.

Ameya Pimpalkhare, an energy expert based in Mumbai, said, “A city like Delhi can afford to waive power bill because it is largely urbanised and the billing efficiency is also better. In Maharashtra, the arrears from agricultural consumers have accumulated for decades now. The power sector needs a serious recalibration now.”

Covid woes

When the national lockdown was imposed in March 2020, the MERC asked utilities to suspend physical meter-reading to avoid contact. It also asked utilities to charge consumers based on the average of the preceding three months – December, January, and February – of winter. “This effectively means that consumers underpaid in April and May, even though the consumption was high owing to summer and excess usage of power as everyone was home all the time. In June, when the actual meter-reading began, the residual electricity amount was also taken into consideration, resulting in the high bills,” an official from MSEDCL explained.

However, citizens and even celebrities slammed the authorities on social media for the bills. Almost 1,100,000 consumers complained of excess bills, of which 752,000 were MSEDCL consumers. In August 2020, the state said it was planning to waive the excess bill by bearing the surplus amount for April, May, and June. State energy minister Nitin Raut in October said that consumers will get good news during Diwali.

Owing to these promises, pending complaints, job and business losses during the pandemic, more than six million consumers did not pay a single rupee towards their bill between April and November 2020. On November 17, 2020, Raut, however, said the state cannot provide any relief. An MSEDCL consumer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The state changed its stance from waiving excess bills to saying we will now cut the power supply. This may be the norm for repeat offenders, not for people who have received erroneous bills.”

Pratap Hogade, a power expert and also from the Maharashtra State Power Consumers’ Association, said, “We are demanding a 50% waiver for the six-month lockdown period.”

The associations also met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar recently with their demands.

Outgoing managing director of MSEDCL, Aseemkumar Gupta, last week told HT that MSEDCL has asked officials to take two steps – to take the top to bottom approach while recovering dues and to rectify errors or doubts in bills. Vijay Singhal, who has been appointed as the new managing director of MSEDCL, did not want to comment on the issue as he has just taken charge.

The way ahead

Last week, while unveiling a new amnesty scheme for farmers, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to them to make maximum use of the scheme and pay their bills on time. While experts say a waiver of any kind would prove to be disastrous for the state discom, there are ways in which issues can be resolved. According to Dixit, the state needs to immediately resolve pending billing complaints, especially in the agricultural sector. “There should be a permanent drive to resolve complaints and for timely recovery. Apart from this, people also need to be responsible and pay their bills on time, else ultimately quality and reliability of supply will suffer badly,” he said. Ashok Pendse, a power expert from Mumbai, said the issues cannot be resolved unless there is political will. “This whole mess is the government’s creation.”

The IEEFA report also lists a series of recommendations for MSEDCL to better its financial position. This includes meeting agricultural power demand through solar power, which will reduce the burden of cross-subsidy. It also suggests reducing its reliance on old, inefficient plants for procuring power and incentivising solar rooftop schemes in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
For the second time in three months, the country’s sole seaplane has been flown back to the Maldives for “scheduled maintenance”, following which seaplane operations were suspended from Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the court it was building a navigation bridge for the benefit of the fisherfolk at the spot and they could access to the jetty. The court permitted the fisherfolk to approach the evaluation committee set up by the civic body to settle their damage claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
mumbai news

Health top priority in BMC budget

By Eeshanpriya MS and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The woman cop, in her complaint to police, had alleged that the accused raped her on different occasions after promising marriage and later refused to marry her. The police said the woman was suffering from depression.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
MSEDCL’s arrears at 63,740 crore; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s flip-flop over bill waiver irks the already troubled consumers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
mumbai news

Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi release the BMC Year 2021-22 Education Budget, at BMC headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi release the BMC Year 2021-22 Education Budget, at BMC headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai education budget: 16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Supplying Covid-19-related essentials, opening 10 new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and rebranding civic schools – are some initiatives the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend on, as part of its education budget for 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:32 AM IST
After receiving several complaints from students, the Association of Non Government ITIs have now approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT) seeking clarity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishikesh Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Rishikesh Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested assistant director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the alleged drug angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shiv Sena had held an event with the tagline — Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda (Jalebi and fafda in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackery is ours), in January in an attempt to reach out to the community. (HT FILE )
The Shiv Sena had held an event with the tagline — Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda (Jalebi and fafda in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackery is ours), in January in an attempt to reach out to the community. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Shiv Sena plans monthly events to woo Gujarati voters ahead of BMC polls

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
After their first event in January, the party will now hold the second gathering of the community in Malad (West) on February 7 where 21 Gujarati business owners will join the party. The party, according to its national organiser Hemraj Shah, has planned events in Gujarati-dominated areas in western and central suburbs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body budget: 18.26 crore to study areas at risks from disasters

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
To equip Mumbai with a timely and strategic response to prominent natural and manmade disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out a risk assessment of all areas of the island city and its suburbs
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the move has no relevance with politics. (HT FILE)
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the move has no relevance with politics. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The party’s cultural wing has organised Shiv Gaan competition between February 9 and 19. The move is aimed at creating goodwill among the Maratha community that revers the warrior king.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to set up climate change department from April 1

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday announced to set up a separate climate change department from April 1, to address pollution and climate change issues in the city, during the BMC Budget 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC building. (HT PHOTO)
BMC building. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

BMC: Single planning body for Mumbai?

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:19 AM IST
In a significant move which could have an impact on city administration if approved by the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed it be made a single planning authority for Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP