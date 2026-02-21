Prabhakar Shinde becomes first BJP corporator take charge of standing committee

Mumbai: BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde on Friday assumed office after being elected as the unopposed chairman of the Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He outlined a focused agenda centred on fiscal discipline, infrastructure upgrades, and improved civic delivery. BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde on Thursday assumed office after being elected as the unopposed chairman of the Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shinde’s election created history, marking the first time a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator will head the powerful Standing Committee, considered the most coveted position in Asia’s richest municipal corporation. The panel plays a crucial role in scrutinising and approving the BMC’s budget and expenditure.

Shinde is a senior BJP corporator from Ward 106 (Mulund East) and is currently serving his fifth term in the civic body.

In his inaugural address, Shinde paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with other party leaders, for their support. He also expressed gratitude to mayor Ritu Tawde, deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadhi and fellow corporators for electing him to his post.

Describing the Standing Committee as one of the civic body’s most powerful arms, Shinde said it must ensure rigorous scrutiny of the BMC’s state-sized budget, equitable fund allocation, and responsible spending of public money. He stressed that budgetary provisions must translate into timely execution.

A key focus, he said, would be strengthening revenue. He flagged weak property tax collections hovering around 50% of targets and pointed to delays in bill dispatch, unresolved rateable value disputes and assessment lapses. He called for stricter vigilance audits, better staff training and improved taxpayer awareness, while urging the administration to recover pending dues and enhance efficiency in core revenue departments.

With the monsoon approaching, he stressed the need for timely drain desilting, manhole cleaning and public awareness to prevent garbage clogging. He proposed soak pits along roads to aid rainwater absorption and reduce flooding.

Regarding infrastructure, he called for pothole repairs before the monsoon, asphalt for narrower roads and concrete surfacing with utility ducts for wider roads to prevent repeated digging. With Metro construction affecting traffic, he suggested digital signboards to guide motorists in real time.

Healthcare, waste management and water supply were identified as priority sectors. Shinde proposed adding advanced medicines in civic hospitals, strengthening citizen participation under the Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan and making rainwater harvesting mandatory in municipal offices and housing societies. He also pushed for early completion of the Gargai dam project and the installation of leak detection systems and flow meters to ensure equitable water distribution.

He also flagged concerns over rising air pollution, shrinking green spaces and increasing fire incidents, calling for stronger enforcement and long-term environmental safeguards.

Assuring close monitoring of sanitation, roads, healthcare and education, Shinde sought cooperation from the municipal administration and media. Citing the BJP’s performance since 2017, he said that with leadership at the Centre under prime minister Narendra Modi and in the state under chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai was poised for faster development under what he termed a “triple engine” government.