MUMBAI: A 21-year-old pregnant woman, allegedly an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, who fled from JJ Hospital for a second time, was arrested by the JJ Marg police in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, on September 22. According to the JJ Marg police, the accused, Rubina Irshad Shaikh, was first arrested by the Navi Mumbai police during a crackdown on illegal immigrants on August 7. Pregnant Bangladeshi immigrant flees from JJ Hospital for a second time, re-arrested

On January 13, the Vashi police, during a crackdown against illegally residing Bangladeshis, registered an offence against Rubina Shaikh, her mother, sisters, and minor brother. The police had arrested Rubina’s mother and learnt that she had married one Irshad Shaikh in Jharkhand in 1998.

On August 11, Rubina told the jail authorities at the Byculla women’s prison, where they confined her till deportation, that she was pregnant and feeling unwell due to pain in her abdomen. Accordingly, they took her to JJ Hospital and admitted her to Ward number 23 as an inpatient. Three days later, she fled from the hospital under the pretext of going to the washroom. The JJ Marg police registered another FIR against her under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the BNS, 2023.

A police team headed by Sub Inspector Prashant Nerkar then tracked her for over three days and learnt she was hiding in the Talavali locality in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. Police posed as delivery persons, entered the building to get information, and eventually picked her up from there.

On September 21, Rubina Shaikh once again complained of abdominal pain and loose stools to the jail authorities, and she was admitted to Ward number 23 of the JJ Hospital again. On Tuesday, she told the police deployed outside the ward that she wanted to take a bath in the afternoon. “She was then taken to the bathroom in Ward number 29 to take a bath. After 10 minutes, when the two female constables accompanying her knocked on the bathroom door, there was no response. Finally, the policewomen broke open the door to find that she had escaped from their custody by using a bucket to climb out of the bathroom window. She then jumped from the first floor to flee,” said a police officer from JJ Marg police station.

The police then registered one more case against her under section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to their lawful apprehension or escape from custody) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Kumar Munde once again assigned the job of tracing and arresting her to a team led by Sub-Inspector Prashant Nerkar. This time, the team succeeded in tracing her at Taloja in Navi Mumbai within a day and re-arrested her.