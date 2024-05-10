Preliminary work for CSMT platform extension work begins today

Mumbai: Preliminary works for extending platforms at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have begun. The work will start on Friday with dismantling portals that hold the train’s power supply overhead cable and extend till Sunday. Around 25-30 suburban trains and at least 10 long-distance trains will be cancelled between 12.30am and 4.30am from Friday to Sunday. HT Image

The Central Railway (CR) authorities will remove the 50-odd-year portals for augmenting the rail system. “We will take up this work, which is preparatory work in connection with CSMT platform extension work, over two nights,” said a CR official.

UP and Down Fast Lines between Byculla and CSMT stations will not be available for trains during this period. Some long-distance trains to be short-terminated at Dadar station on May 10 and 11 are Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express, Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp, Amritsar-CSMT Exp, Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Exp, Howrah-CSMT Mail among others.

During the Saturday and Sunday nights, the Harbour line will also be affected between the CSMT-Wadala route. “These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. We are extending the platforms to accommodate longer trains for which tracks need to be shifted,” said another CR official.

HT first reported about the 36-hour block expected on June 1 and 2. In the 36-hour block, at least 600 trains will be cancelled, and many others will be short-terminated at Dadar, Byculla and Wadala stations. The CR will shift the length by platforms 10-14 between 300-400 meters to accommodate 24-car long-distance trains. This is the first time this work has been undertaken since the establishment of CSMT in the 19th century.