Pre-monsoon showers arrive in Mumbai

Pre-monsoon showers arrived in parts of the city on Thursday with Santacruz, Borivli, Powai, Mulund, Vikhroli, Malad, Bhandup, Sion, Wadala and Navi Mumbai reporting rainfall early in the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted partly cloudy skies over the city, which began getting overcast on Wednesday evening. Waterlogging was also reported from a few scattered localities across the city, which also experienced gusty winds. Very light rain (0.8mm) was recorded by IMD’s observatory in Santacruz.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, “generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle” is expected for another two days, while a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places has been sounded for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday and Saturday.

While IMD officials confirmed that Thursday’s rain was pre-monsoon showers, they did not specify the onset date for this year’s monsoon season in Mumbai. The normal onset date as per IMD is June 15. “We will know with more certainty once the southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, which is supposed to happen around May 31,” said an official from IMD, Mumbai.

Maximum temperature in the city remained near normal at 33.8 degrees Celsius, and is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius by June 2. The minimum temperature stood at 28.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.