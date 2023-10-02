Price of CNG goes down again by 3/kg; now at 76/kg

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday reduced the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) by ₹3/Kg and ₹2/standard cubic metre (SCM) respectively in and around the island city. HT Image

“The revised price of CNG will be ₹76/kg and DPNG ₹47/SCM effective from midnight of October 1-2,” MGL said in a statement.

The company added that the reduction will further promote the usage of natural gas and would contribute to an increase in consumption of natural gas in the domestic and transportation segment in particular.

It is the third time that the price of CNG has been reduced this year. In April, the price of CNG and DPNG was reduced by ₹8/Kg and ₹5/SCM respectively. In February, MGL reduced the CNG price by ₹2.5 per Kg.

