News / Cities / Mumbai News / Price of CNG goes down again by 3/kg; now at 76/kg

Price of CNG goes down again by 3/kg; now at 76/kg

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 07:02 AM IST

The company added that the reduction will further promote the usage of natural gas and would contribute to an increase in consumption of natural gas in the domestic and transportation segment in particular

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday reduced the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) by 3/Kg and 2/standard cubic metre (SCM) respectively in and around the island city.

HT Image
HT Image

“The revised price of CNG will be 76/kg and DPNG 47/SCM effective from midnight of October 1-2,” MGL said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The company added that the reduction will further promote the usage of natural gas and would contribute to an increase in consumption of natural gas in the domestic and transportation segment in particular.

It is the third time that the price of CNG has been reduced this year. In April, the price of CNG and DPNG was reduced by 8/Kg and 5/SCM respectively. In February, MGL reduced the CNG price by 2.5 per Kg.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out