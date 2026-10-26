Prince William to attend Earthshot prize awards during 3-day Mumbai visit

MUMBAI: The Prince of Wales, Prince William, will visit Mumbai from November 16 to 18 for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit, culminating in the awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales views a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection relating to Oman, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on October 20, 2026, the first day of a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by The Sultan of Oman. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

During his three-day visit, the Prince is expected to participate in a series of engagements highlighting community initiatives, sustainable urban transport, environmental innovation and India’s cultural influence.

On November 16, he is set to attend an engagement showcasing gully cricket, which has brought communities together and inspired generations of players. He may also travel by Mumbai Metro to highlight the importance of sustainable public transport in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cities.

On November 17, he will meet the 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists. The day will also feature the first-ever Children’s Earthshot Awards Ceremony, following a competition involving 15,000 schools across 24 states in India.

On November 18, the Prince is expected to learn about innovative Indian techniques in sustainable textile production. He could also visit a Bollywood studio to celebrate the global influence of India’s film industry.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to identify, recognise and scale innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges by 2030. The 2026 edition will bring the event to India for the first time, with Mumbai hosting the summit and awards ceremony.