Do SIR's logical discrepancies target Muslims by design | Number Theory

Census and NFHS data for Delhi suggest Hindus should outnumber other religions in getting notices for having six or more kids

The Hindu’s analysis shows that Muslims received a disproportionately large share of notices for having six or more children than Hindus (58% versus 42%). 2011 census or 2019-21 National Family and Health Survey (NFHS) data shows that Hindus outnumber Muslims in having six or more children. If notices were issued uniformly to everybody having six or more children, Hindus would get more such notices. Clearly, it is not the criterion but its application which has led to the gross asymmetry in issuing notices under this category.