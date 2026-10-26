Congress holds ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ convention in Prayagraj

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress general secretary Bhupesh Baghel addressed a social justice convention in Prayagraj on Sunday, where he accused the BJP of benefiting from “vote theft” and urged citizens to safeguard their democratic rights. Social justice convention of Congress underway at Sardar Patel Sansthan in Alopibagh area of Prayagraj on Sunday (HT)

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s backward classes department at Sardar Patel Sansthan in Alopibagh, the “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” event drew farmers, laborers, and members of disadvantaged communities.

During the conference, Congress leaders raised concerns over electoral practices and demanded adequate representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in jobs, reservations and access to resources.

Baghel pointed out that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised the issue of alleged vote theft, citing evidence. He said concerns over the security of voting rights were growing and accused the BJP-led government in UP of injustice towards OBCs, farmers and labourers. He urged people to express their concerns through their votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

UPCC president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ described the right to vote as fundamental to democracy and appealed to people to come forward to safeguard it.

Congress’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party was fighting to protect citizens’ rights and urged people to attend a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

Anil Jaihind, national president of the Congress’s OBC department, stressed the need for a caste census and said reservation, employment opportunities and access to resources should be ensured in proportion to the OBC population.

Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary said the party was preparing for what he termed a “second freedom struggle” under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, this time against alleged electoral malpractice.

Manoj Yadav, president of the UP Congress OBC department, alleged that privatisation, lateral entry and shortcomings in implementing reservation policies were affecting the representation of backward classes. Referring to a recently issued notification for trained graduate teacher (TGT) recruitment, he claimed that the distribution of vacancies indicated a shortfall in the OBC quota and said the party would raise the issue.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel, Congress co-in-charge Varun Chaudhary and several other party leaders attended the convention. Narayan Singh Patel, national president of the Kisan Mazdoor Manch and senior state vice-president of the OBC Congress, thanked the participants.