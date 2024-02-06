Principal, teachers booked in minor girl’s sexual assault case in Mumbai playschool

The principal and teachers of a playschool in Mumbai’s Kandivali area were booked on Monday evening for not informing police despite having knowledge about the alleged sexual assault case involving a four-year-old girl, police said. The minor child’s father said the teachers were callous about the incident. (Representative file photo)

Parents of the minor child alleged that the teachers knew about the incident but didn’t inform them. On Monday morning, a huge crowd of parents had gathered outside the school premises demanding action against the erring teachers and school authorities.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon when a peon had allegedly taken the child into the washroom where he assaulted her.

The minor child complained of pain and informed her parents who then took her to a private hospital.

The parents then filed a police complaint following which the accused was arrested on Friday itself, booking him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minor child’s father said the teachers were callous about the incident.

“My daughter is still in the hospital recuperating from the physical assault. When the incident happened, one of the teachers had seen her and the accused in the washroom. She locked the accused in a stall there and took the child to the medical room”, he said.

“He said that the teachers checked the girl’s private parts and understood what had happened”, he added.

The parents alleged that the teacher then tried to cheer the child up by playing with her.

The teacher also allegedly gave the minor girl a pain killer as she had spoken of pain during medical examination.

“While they failed to inform us that day, they were also callous about the incident when we confronted them the next day. They said they were not responsible for the action of another adult,” the father said.

The minor child’s father along with other parents sat outside the school till 4:30pm on Monday protesting against the incident.