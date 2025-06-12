MUMBAI: The state government has initiated a probe into allegations that IPS officer and inspector-general of prisons Jalinder Supekar made changes in the transfer orders of Group A and Group B officers of the jails department even after they were cleared by CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to information, the state jails department has asked the home department to conduct a probe into this act of Supekar. Probe against controversial IPS officer Supekar for tampering with official transfer orders

Supekar was also in another controversy recently when he was accused of attempting to protect his nephew Shashank and his family in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case. Vaishnavi, the wife of Shashank and daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, died by suicide on May 16 in her marital home in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Her family has alleged that she was tortured by her in-laws for dowry. The police have arrested the Hagawane family.

Supekar was posted as IG (Jails) on April 24, 2023 and was put in charge of headquarters. The jails department had a shortage of officers, and therefore he was given additional charge as deputy inspector-general of the Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranges. After allegations of his support to the Hagawane family surfaced, the state home department divested him of this additional charge. He was later transferred as IG (home guards).

Mantralaya officials said the incident of alleged tampering of official orders came to light after a Group B officer was promoted and posted as superintendent of Nanded Jail in February 2025. However, he was not allowed to join and was sent as superintendent to Latur Jail by Supekar, who asked the Morshi (Amravati) open jail superintendent to continue with his additional charge of Nanded Jail. After the promoted officer moved the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and brought the matter to the notice of the higher-ups in Mantralaya, Supekar made him an assistant of the acting superintendent of Nanded Jail.

Principal secretary in the home department (appeals and security) Radhika Rastogi, who is also in charge of jails, said, “We found a case wherein a transfer of a Group B officer was changed. Supekar issued orders at his level, which was in violation of the government order. He exceeded his authority. There seem to be other cases too. We issued a show cause notice to Supekar but the answer he gave was unsatisfactory.”

When his reaction was sought, Supekar asked: “Who is giving you information? Who is your source?” About being issued a show cause notice, he said: “It is part of the procedure.”

The matter has now been referred to the establishment wing of the home department for further action.