Probe into loan recovery agents takes cops to Delhi, China and Kerala
Mumbai A promising investigation into a loan app scam by the Andheri Government Railway Pollice (GRP), which took the trail from Delhi to China and then back to Kerela, has come to a standstill after the investigators found that the man owning the firm, that has a capital of ₹130 crore, is actually a differently-abled person with assets which consists of only four sheep.
In March, a woman received a threatening message from a loan recovery agent. Her cousin was even sent her morphed image. Andheri GRP had registered the case and tracked down the 19-year-old agent from Karnataka. After his arrest, the GRP formed a special team to unearth the larger loan app racket.
Based on the 19-year-old’s leads, the GRP officials arrested Sartaj Alam, a 45-year-old garments trader from Delhi, and his son, Shoeb Alam, 25. Sartaj claimed to be drawing a “salary” of ₹12,000 per day.
After Sartaj was caught, the investigation blew wide open as the police discovered a network of frauds, which runs into several crores. Sartaj revealed the name of Sangram and Lisa, who he had never met but was in four Telegram groups which had 156 members. The group members were all working and staying in Honzo city in China at some point and were also familiar with Mandarin.
Sartaj would get two new SIM cards each month through different couriers and instructions on Telegram in Mandarin.
Dattatreya Nikam, a senior police inspector of Andheri GRP, said, “The SIM cards were linked to an account of a shell company named Ola Zukatu which had funds of ₹130 crores transferred from China.” Sartaj was in-charge of disbursing the amount to targets with the help of individuals from different parts of the country who were tasked with creating bogus loan app companies, existing only on paper and having no offices or employees. These individuals took the help of chartered accountants and company secretaries for the job and transfer the petty loan amounts to needy individuals.
Three such individuals, Goraksh Rakh, Pushkar Panse and Rakesh S have been arrested from Pune by the Andheri GRP.
Sartaj told the police that in the past 18 months, he has received 40 SIM cards and has transferred ₹1000 crore to China as profit after blackmailing and extorting money through agents. “Sartaj knew he would get caught and wanted to earn as much he can in a short period of time,” said Nikam.
The scam operated like a multinational company. The money was pumped in through China, agents who contacted the targets are in India. Sartaj said that another wing of the company which is involved in the recovery of loan amounts and resorts to making threatening calls is based in Bangladesh, while the wing which morphs photographs of hapless victims is based in Nepal.
While tracking the bank account of the shell company Ola Zukatu and its owner, a team of officers reached Kerala and tracked down the owner identified as Shad Mohammed. “Mohammed is 45-year-old and physically disabled and owns four sheep through which he gets his income. The officers questioned him and learnt he was unaware of the company being run under his name and documents,” said Nikam.
Since the investigation in this direction came to a standstill, the police looked into the money trail to figure out the whereabouts of Sangram. Last week, the GRP’s investigation had to be put on hold as the company approached by the police to conduct the forensic audit of the money trail demanded ₹10 lakh for doing the job, which the GRP was not willing to pay.
“The investigation has hit a roadblock. However, we are trying to find out how many more supervisors like Sartaj were working for Sangram,” said Nikam.
Lack of access roads to health centre costs newborn’s life
Bhiwandi Darshana Farale lost her child after she had to be carried in a bedsheet to the health care centre due to a lack of access roads in Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Bhiwandi. Darshana Farale complained of labour pains on September 1 at around 9 am. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The village, with about 100 families, is 1.5km away from the health care centre.
Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’
The Rajasthan police have arrested an occultist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old married woman on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell” cast on her, officials said on Saturday. Saleem Baba, was produced before a court in Barmar on Saturday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
YEIDA freed 12,45,820 sq mtrs of land in 5 months
Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has freed 12,45,820 square metres of land worth Rs 12,458,200,000 (Rs 12.4 billion) in five months between April 1 and August 24 this year. A presentation made by YEIDA before chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently revealed that the authority served notices to as many as 1,250 people in 415 cases, while issuing demolition orders and subsequently carrying it out in 2019.
Gym operator arrested for marrying woman posing as Hindu, raping her
Lucknow A 39-year-old man was arrested for marrying a woman by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man, as well as raping and sexually assaulting her under Chinhat police station here on Sunday. Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said the accused was identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar. He said the accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh.
Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed
The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. The 19-year-old daughter approached the Sangvi police station and filed an FIR on Saturday. The accused works as a driver in Pimple Gurav area, said officials.
