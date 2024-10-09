MUMBAI: A police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at the MHB Colony police station suffered severe injuries on Monday after he accidentally fell in a 20-feet deep drain while investigating an accidental death case on Monday evening. PSI severely injured after accidentally falling in drain between railway tracks

The PSI identified as Mukesh Kharat lost his balance and fell in the drain beneath the Borivali-Dahisar track.

According to the police, the incident took place at 5.30pm on Monday. Kharat was on patrolling duty when he received a call alerting him of the dead body of a drug addict discovered by the pillar of a drain beneath the bridge between Borivali and Dahisar.

Kharat rushed to the spot to investigate the scene. He was standing near the pillar of the bridge when a train that passed by blew a whistle. Startled by the sound, Kharat lost his balance and tried to jump on the other side of the pillar when he slipped and fell in the drain. The police said that Kharat probably lost consciousness after his head hit the rocks. Other police officers who accompanied him rescued him with the help of fire brigade. He was rushed to Karuna Hospital and admitted with severe head injuries.

Kharat was later shifted to Hinduja Hospital where he is reported to be in critical condition.