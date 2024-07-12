Puja Khedkar family faces further scrutiny as mother's armed threat surfaces

Mumbai: The Khedkar family's troubles have deepened following the emergence of a video showing Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar, threatening individuals with a firearm in Mulshi. In response to this development, the state police headquarters has requested a comprehensive report on the incident. The date on which the video was recorded is yet to be determined. Screen grab from an undated video of IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, brandishing a small weapon.

Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla told Hindustan Times, "I have asked the superintendent of Pune rural police to get details."

This latest controversy adds to a growing list of issues surrounding Puja Khedkar, who has already faced criticism for her allegedly imperious behaviour and misuse of privileges. Her demands for an ante-chamber in the Pune district collectorate and her habit of driving an Audi equipped with a red-blue beacon and Maharashtra government board had previously raised eyebrows.

Moreover, allegations have surfaced that Khedkar improperly utilised benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure her position in the Indian Administrative Services.

The situation has escalated further with the Navi Mumbai police submitting a report to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, who also oversees the home department. The report alleges that Khedkar, recently transferred from Pune to Washim by Pune collector Suhas Divase, had exerted pressure on Navi Mumbai Deputy Police Commissioner Vivek Pansare to release a transporter, Ishwar Arjun Uttarwade. Uttarwade had been arrested in connection with a steel theft case by Panvel police in May 2024.