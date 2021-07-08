Pune land scam: ED interrogates Eknath Khadse again

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at the agency’s south Mumbai office, pursuant to summons issued by the agency in connection with the Bhosari (Pune) land money-laundering case. He and his family members are accused of defrauding the state exchequer to the tune of ₹61.25 crore.

He was earlier summoned and subsequently questioned by ED in January this year, a few months after he left the BJP and joined NCP. However, as new facts emerged, the agency wanted to interrogate him again. On Wednesday, the agency tweeted that Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhari has been arrested and remanded in ED’s custody up to July 12 as per a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court order.

While establishing the money trail, when ED officials asked Chaudhari about the source of funds for purchase of the said land, he said that he availed a loan of ₹2 crore from Benchmark Buildcon Private Limited.

However, when ED scrutinised the balance sheet of Benchmark Buildcon Private Limited, it was revealed that the company did not have any operating income in 2014-15, 2015-16 and generated only ₹1.5 lakh in 2016-17 .

Further probe revealed that the said company received funds from five companies (Proficient Merchandise Ltd, Abjayoni Trading Pvt Ltd, Adamina Traders, Chemexgoods Pvt Ltd and Pearl Dealers Pvt Ltd) and immediately after receiving the funds, transferred the same to Chaudhari.

These five companies are shell companies. They were used for layering of funds. This clearly shows that the source of the funds for the purchase of the said land is not genuine and the money has been routed through various companies by Chaudhari, the Central agency said.

A senior ED officer, on condition of anonymity, said that they would confront and interrogate Khadse and Chaudhari together.

Khadse had earlier claimed that probes in the case, including those carried out by state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Income Tax department, had found no irregularities in the transaction. He had also claimed that the Central agency was instructed to probe him because he left the BJP to join NCP.

Before entering ED office on Thursday, Khadse told journalists, “It’s a politically motivated case. Earlier, five agencies probed the same case and found nothing against me. I will co-operate with ED’s investigation.”

Khadse, his wife Mandakani, Chaudhari and (Bhosari) land’s owner Abbas Rasalbhai Ukani were booked in a money laundering case by the anti-money laundering agency on August 28, 2019.

ED’s case is based on the complaint filed by Maharashtra ACB against the Khadse family in 2017. ACB had later closed the case, but ED continued its investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the land deal.

The case pertains to the purchase of a plot at Bhosari village in Haveli Taluka of Pune district on April 28, 2016 by Khadse’s kin for ₹3.75 crore, against the market rate of ₹31 crore.

The plot’s ownership was contentious as the industries department acquired it in 1971, but the final award of the plot was not made and the owner had not been compensated for it.

According to ED’s case, Khadse and his family, despite having knowledge that the said plot was reserved for Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), fraudulently purchased it so that when the MIDC would acquire it, they could claim compensation of the said property from the revenue authorities and receive compensation of more than double the market rate.

ED said that Khadse, the then revenue minister, mobilised the revenue officer to acquire the land by MIDC so that his family could file for compensation of the said land.

“As per the valuation of the land provided by the Sub Registrar, it comes to ₹31.01 crore. However, it appears that Khadse by abusing and misusing his official position has coerced and forced the concerned registration officials to reflect the market value of the said land in the index II and ₹3.75 crore,” ED stated in their remand application on Wednesday.

ED, in its remand application, claimed that at the time of said land deal, Chaudhari was aware that the land is reserved for MIDC. But he claimed before ED officers that his lawyer had informed him that a no objection certificate from MIDC was not required as some of the land was in the name of Ukani, the land owner.

Khadse has already been questioned in the case by ED and, in his statement on January 15, 2021, he has stated that he was not aware of the said land deal and it was undertaken by his wife, Mandakini Khadse and son-in-law, Girish Chaudhari.