Pune resident held for tearing passport pages

Mumbai: A 50-year-old Pune resident was arrested on Monday for allegedly tearing pages from his passport to conceal his trips to Thailand from his family. The accused had gone to Indonesia on April 7 and was intercepted while returning to Mumbai via Vietnam after immigration authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport (CSMIA) found that some pages in his passport were torn. (Shutterstock)

During inquiry, it was learnt that he had deliberately torn pages 17-18 and 21-26 from his passport as he wanted to hide details of his earlier visits to Bangkok. He was arrested as he had defrauded immigration authorities by travelling on a tampered passport. The accused has been booked under section 381 (4) of the BNS and the Passport Act, said senior inspector Dhananjay Sonawane from Sahar Police station.