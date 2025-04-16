Menu Explore
Pune resident held for tearing passport pages

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 08:40 AM IST

मुंबई: पुणे के 50 वर्षीय निवासी को पासपोर्ट के पन्ने फाड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया, ताकि वह अपने परिवार से थाईलैंड की यात्राएं छिपा सके।

Mumbai: A 50-year-old Pune resident was arrested on Monday for allegedly tearing pages from his passport to conceal his trips to Thailand from his family. The accused had gone to Indonesia on April 7 and was intercepted while returning to Mumbai via Vietnam after immigration authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport (CSMIA) found that some pages in his passport were torn.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

During inquiry, it was learnt that he had deliberately torn pages 17-18 and 21-26 from his passport as he wanted to hide details of his earlier visits to Bangkok. He was arrested as he had defrauded immigration authorities by travelling on a tampered passport. The accused has been booked under section 381 (4) of the BNS and the Passport Act, said senior inspector Dhananjay Sonawane from Sahar Police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Pune resident held for tearing passport pages
