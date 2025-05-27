MUMBAI: A 19-year-old engineering student from Pune, arrested earlier this month over a social media post allegedly supportive of Pakistan during heightened Indo-Pak tensions under Operation Sindoor, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail to appear for her upcoming examinations. Pune teen arrested for posting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on social media moves HC for bail

The student has also filed a separate petition challenging her college’s decision to rusticate her, calling it “arbitrary” and a “gross violation” of her fundamental rights. She was in the second year of her engineering programme at a college in Pune.

According to the petition, the student was arrested on May 19 after she allegedly shared a message on Instagram ending with the phrase “Pakistan Zindabad.” The controversial post was reportedly a repost from a social media account named ‘Reformistan’. The student stated that she was “influenced by features circulating on social media” and deleted the post following counselling by her parents.

The student’s counsel argued that she was in the middle of her practical examinations when she was publicly humiliated and handed a rustication letter by the college, without being given a chance to explain her side. Her plea challenges the procedural fairness of the college’s disciplinary action, citing a violation of the principles of natural justice.

The Kondhwa police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including, section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), section 197 (imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration), section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief.)

A vacation bench of justices Gauri Godse and Somshekhar Sundaresan heard the bail plea on Monday and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 26.