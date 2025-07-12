Pvt plane owners seek ministry help to reclaim space

Mumbai’s billionaires are in a bind and fear their wings will be clipped soon as an order by the Adani Group-promoted Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), issued in January, will bar them from parking their private aircraft at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after July 31, as the space will be used for the airport’s expansion. With the deadline pressing close, they approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking cancellation of the order revoking permit.

With the deadline pressing close, they have been represented by the Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) that has approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking cancellation of the order and directing the operator of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to allot space, failing which they will be left with no space within India’s financial capital.

BAOA claims, that their parking permits at CSMIA will be withdrawn starting July 31 was communicated to them through a letter in January, as MIAL is looking to redevelop the asset and were promised space at the NMIA, which has not fructified as it subsequently came to light that NMIA and CSMIA – both promoted by the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group -- operate as separate bodies.

This was underscored in the letter written to the ministry on July 9, a copy of which is with HT. In it, BAOA which represents the interests of General Aviation and Business Aviation operators in India (including Hindalco Industries Ltd, Reliance Commercial Dealers Ltd, Reliance Transport & Travels Ltd., Taj Air Ltd, JSW Steel Limited, Grasim Industries Ltd, Futura Travels Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.), claimed that those who are based in Mumbai are facing the threat of eviction from their existing parking spaces at CSMIA and without any possibility of an alternate relocation at NMIA.

“Parking permits have been cancelled on account of the redevelopment activities proposed to be undertaken at CSMIA, and no alternative parking space can be provided at CSMIA. It claimed that to allocate parking space at NMIA, operators will have to approach Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) because MIAL and NMIAL are separate entities,” reads the communication to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Terming the move as a “complete contravention to the stakeholder-centric approach,” BAOA is seeking reliefs from the ministry, such as cancellation or suspension of directions for eviction issued by MIAL, until a decision on an alternative space allocation is taken. It has also urged MIAL and NMIAL to engage in “structured consultations with the affected aircraft operators and other stakeholders”.

Other requests include directions to ensure that in the interim alternate parking spaces are allocated to general and business aviation operators at NMIAL, as and when it commences operations until permanent parking arrangements at CSMIA are re-established, adhering to Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) tariff guidelines.

Justifying the cancellation of the January order, BAOA highlighted that MIAL’s new master plan of redevelopment was submitted in September 2024 for approval to increase the capacity of CSMIA. This plan covered projects such as additional aircraft parking stands in the southern side of RWY 09-27, which affect the general and business aviation operators directly. However, the control period for CSMIA’s tariff order clearly states that the master plan 2024 is still awaiting inter-ministerial and departmental comments, and it would have to be revisited, aligned with the final comments from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, particularly in reference to the reconstruction of Terminal 1.

As an approval is yet to be received, they can be allowed to continue with operations beyond July 31.

“MIAL has no authority to take any decision regarding the cancellation of the parking permits to general and business aviation operators by itself or levy any penal charges on account of unauthorised parking and without authorisation of the eviction officer or Airports Authority of India,” Group Captain (retd) Rajesh K Bali, managing director, BAOA, claimed and called MIAL and NMIAL’s actions “unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory”.

Mails sent to MIAL and NMIAL by HT for their views did not elicit a response.

Earlier this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had expressed “deep disappointment” with the Adani Group-operated MIAL for cancelling slots dedicated to cargo flights starting next season “unilaterally”.

The airline association said the move would “cause long-lasting damage to the airport’s reputation and credibility” and wondered if it was aimed at shifting cargo flights to the upcoming NMIA. The claims were refuted by MIAL.