Quarantine centre needed at airport, say Wildlife activists

MUMBAI: Following reports of multiple seizures of illegally smuggled exotic animals from the city’s airport, the Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS - Mumbai) wrote a letter addressed to the Airports Authority of India, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Director General of Civil Aviation, and state forest minister Ganesh Naik, demanding that a quarantine centre be set up inside the airport premises. The Customs on July 4 seized racoons, squirrels, and iguanas from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Since February, nine such seizures have been made at the airport. The seized animals, about 300 specimens, include cuscus, iguana, rabbits, lizards, orange-bearded dragons, snakes, black foxes, turtles, and honey bears. “These animals are stuffed in a bag and suffer terrible situations before they end up dying. As we don’t know the history of these animals, they could be carrying any type of disease,” said Sunish Subramanian, founder of PAWS-Mumbai. He added that it is best to quarantine seized animals to prevent any risk of contagion.

The letter to the authorities, dated July 29, highlighted the lack of systems in place to handle appropriate care after wildlife seizures. The letter stated, “Despite many seizures taking place, a standard infrastructure or operational mechanism at the airports to handle live wildlife specimens post-interception does not exist. The absence of dedicated holding, quarantine, or medical triage facilities creates a significant procedural vacuum.”

Pawan Sharma, who is affiliated with the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, an NGO dedicated to mitigating human-wildlife conflicts, is also involved in the airport seizures. He said, “Although handling of animals after the seizure is done in a restricted area of the airport, it does not rule out the risks of zoonotic diseases.”

After the seizures, as a protocol, the Customs department is required to attempt contact with the animal’s native country or the country where it was bred. “This process usually takes a minimum of 48 hours and a maximum of a week,” Sharma said. “In the meantime, the team ensures that they are medically fit. If they are not, then they are treated.”

Experts we spoke to echoed similar thoughts. “A quarantine centre will aid in observation and treatment. At times, if the animal is suffering from a disease, we cannot easily identify it and require a couple of days for observation,” said Sunil Limaye, former chief wildlife warden of Maharashtra. “The centre should have different incubators to accommodate all kinds of animals and also have veterinary experts,” he added.

Yogesh Warkad, deputy director of the wildlife crime control bureau, said the bureau recently held a meeting with the Customs department at the airport. “We conveyed this requirement to them, and it is under consideration,” said Warkhad.

Sharma added that as flight operations are also shifting to Navi Mumbai airport, a quarantine facility can be opened there as well.