Mumbai: Raheja Universal Pvt. Ltd. a city-based real estate company had bought back its corporate office from the HDFC Bank for ₹211 crore nearly five years after it was sold. The agreement was registered on 9th September 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹12.66 crore paid, as per official records. Raheja Universal buys back its corporate office from HDFC after five years

The office, Raheja Centre-Point on CST Road, off BKC, developed in 2004, was a premium five-storey glass façade commercial building that served as the company’s headquarters for 16 years. In 2020, the property was strategically divested to HDFC Ltd, now HDFC Bank Ltd, as part of a broader portfolio realignment. Under the HDFC Bank Ltd., the asset was recently put up for sale, with Raheja Universal successfully bidding to reclaim the property.

“With evolving market dynamics, the buyback reflects a continued strategic focus, as Raheja Universal successfully bid for the asset in a sale process initiated by HDFC Bank. ” mentioned the company’s statement.

In July, Raheja Universal had announced that its residential project, Solaris in Navi Mumbai, sold out its 956 units generating a total of ₹1,726 crore in sales. Raheja Universal remains a prominent developer in the city with projects such as the Riviere in Worli, Versona, Siena & Cyprus in Versova, and the pre-launched World Trade Centre in Navi Mumbai.

The company’s promoters are Suresh Raheja and his sons, Ashish Raheja and Rahul Raheja. The company was earlier known as K. Raheja Universal.