Rahul Gandhi raps Mumbai Cong over poor poll show

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned the Mumbai Congress regarding poor performance in the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, sources in the party told Hindustan Times. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

“Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad explained that the party contested from 152 seats, out of which it won 24. Rahulji asked why the Congress had lagged behind and why the performance was so bad,” a leader who was party to the discussions told HT on condition of anonymity. “In response, Gaikwad said the party had put up a good fight.”

Gaikwad could not be reached for comments as calls to her went unanswered.

Gandhi visited Mumbai on Saturday to attend a court hearing in Bhiwandi in connection with allegedly defamatory statements he made about Hindutva ideologue Vinyak Savarkar. During the trip, he met Congress leaders and office-bearers from the city and state units at a suburban hotel in the city, party sources said.

A state Congress leader who attended the meeting said they reached Mumbai at around 11.30am on Saturday while Gandhi’s flight reached at 1.40pm.

“All of us went to a hotel for lunch, where Rahulji asked the Mumbai Congress chief about poor performance in the BMC polls,” the leader said.

However, Suresh Rajhans, Congress spokesperson and a close associate of Gaikwad said Gandhi expressed happiness with the party’s performance in the BMC elections.

“He told us to strengthen the party and undertake more agitations,’’ Rajhans said, denying claims about Gandhi censuring the city unit.

The meeting was attended by Gaikwad, state Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal and some MLAs.