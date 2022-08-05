Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mumbai Amidst infighting in the state Congress, senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra as part of the 3,500 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in October.
Gandhi’s foot-march, which is expected to be launched on October 2 from Kanyakumari, will cover the 3,500 km distance to Kashmir in 148 days. The mass contact campaign will mark the 75th Independence Day and will focus on taking the party’s ideas to the masses and highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Gandhi is expected to cover around 380 km in around eight districts in the state and hold 10 public meetings.
“Rahulji will be in Maharashtra for 16 days and will cover a 381 km route. Starting from Kanyakumari, he will travel through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and enter Maharashtra at Nanded. He will cover Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Buldhana and Jalgaon… and parts of Latur district and then enter Madhya Pradesh,” said Congress legislature party leader and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.
Thorat, who is among those who are co-ordinating the exercise, however said that while the dates were yet to be finalised, he is expected to reach the state by October-end or November. On Friday, senior Congress leaders met in Mumbai to discuss the campaign and its itinerary.
A senior Congress leader said that during these 16 days in Maharashtra, Gandhi was expected to address 10 public meetings on his route. He will be accompanied by state and central leaders of the party and will talk about issues concerning farmers, youth, women, inflation and unemployment.
-
Salim Fruit passed on extorted money to D-Company: NIA
The agency accused Qureshi of threatening city businessmen, especially builders. NIA also informed the special court that during raids conducted at Qureshi's premises on May 9, they have recovered over 10,000 documents and a specialised forensic auditor is appointed to scrutinise the documents. The agency sought his custody remand, claiming that the extortion money had been passed on in layered transactions which needed to be probed.
-
Bengaluru car owner takes jibe on potholes with this witty sticker
In a picture shared by a Twitter user, a car was seen with a sticker behind that reads: “Not drunk. Just avoiding potholes.” The user named Vinod Jacob shared the picture and wrote: “This is the ultimate, nailed it(Sic)”Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes.
-
In Navi Mumbai, realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr to inch ahead; 3,500 buildings awaiting redevelopment to benefit
Following the Airports Authority of India's decision to relax the earlier cap imposed on the elevation levels of city buildings in Navi Mumbai, the realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr will now get clearance along with mega development plans of another ₹5,000Cr on the open plots across the city, as per the estimates of CIDCO. Buildings in the city, as per the revised guidelines, can now go up to 160.1m (48 to 50 floors).
-
Land surface temperature increases by 5 degrees over 20 years in SoBo
Mumbai With the world's temperature increasing continuously for the last 150 years, the densely-populated coastal city of Mumbai has not been spared. Land surface temperature (LST) in south Mumbai became warmer by 5 degrees Celsius (C) between 2000 and 2020, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Environmental Engineering Institute.
-
Kejriwal urges Delhiites to sing national anthem holding Tricolour on August 14
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents of the national capital to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of Independence by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes and singing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14. Preparations were underway across the country to mark the 75th year of Independence. Earlier in the day, in Jammu's Poonch district, school children undertook a Tricolour rally on the third occasion of Article 370 abrogation.
