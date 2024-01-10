close_game
Raigad police nab 24-year-old man with weapons cache

ByRaina Assainar
Jan 11, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The police suspect he has been manufacturing the weapons after he could not explain a large number of weapons found.

Navi Mumbai

Local Crime Branch (LCB), Raigad has nabbed a 24 year old man from Roha who was allegedly into manufacturing of guns illegally.

According to the information that the LCB received on Monday, they searched the location at Dhangar Aali in Roha and found four 4-bore rifle, one country made revolver, five knives, two swords, six sickles, 90 live cartridges, five empty cartridges, items required for manufacturing rifles and cartridges, 22 horns of animals including that of deers. These objectionable items were found in the possession of Tanmay Satish Bhopte (24).

“Prima facie, the horns found seem to be from a hunting expedition. We are investigating further on the need for so many numbers of dangerous weapons,” said Raigad Superintendent of Police, Somnath Gharge.

According to police, the accused is HSC pass and unemployed. “We suspect that he has been manufacturing the weapons for more than a year now. We are investigating his suspected buyers and verifying why such a large number of weapons were in his possession,” police inspector Balasaheb Khade, LCB, Raigad, said.

The accused has been arrested under the sections of The Arms Act and Wild Life Protection Act.

