Navi Mumbai: Three individuals — a couple and a self-proclaimed “tantric”— have been booked for polluting public wells with supposedly occult materials in Revdanda in Raigad district on May 11. Raigad: three people booked for occult practices

The couple was identified as Akhlaq Ayub Khan and Reshma Akhlaq Khan, residents of Navi Mumbai. The police identified Maulana Khalid as the self-proclaimed “tantric” from Kalyan who provided the occult material to the couple.

According to the Revdanda Police, the couple allegedly approached Khalid to perform black magic on their daughter to force her to end a romantic relationship deemed undesirable by her parents.

Khalid allegedly provided them with bricks bound with amulets after performing certain rituals, claiming they were enchanted. A farmer, Chandrakant Kamlakar Mohite, from Revdanda registered a complaint with the police after witnessing the couple throwing the bricks and ashes in several wells.

“Five of these bricks were taken from Nerul to Revdanda. The accused then drove along various villages from Salab Bridge to Tadwadi in Taluka Murud, and threw one such ‘cursed’ brick into each of several public wells. They are also accused of adding vibhuti (sacred ash) and other suspicious items to the water, allegedly to contaminate the water supply and spread fear among locals. The activity was witnessed by locals, and they informed the matter to the police,” said the investigating officer Shrikant Kiravale.

The police stated that such actions are a danger to public health and have caused panic among locals fearing black magic. “The accused were acting in violation of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013,” said the Kiravale.

The Revdanda police registered a crime under sections 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The husband, Akhlaq was arrested on May 11 while the wife, Reshma was served a notice by the police.