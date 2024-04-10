NAVI MUMBAI: The Raigad Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old woman after she confessed to killing her three-year-old son and five-year-old daughter last month. Raigad: Woman confesses to killing children, 3 and 5, to elope with boyfriend

The police had earlier filed a case of accidental death after the children’s father found them dead on their bed on March 31. However, during the investigation, the police found call records between the woman and a man with whom she allegedly had an extramarital affair. On further interrogation, Sheetal Pole confessed to the crime and also said she planned to elope with her boyfriend after killing her children, according to the police.

“We are investigating if the man had anything to do with this murder or whether it was Pole’s own decision. If he is found guilty, even he would be arrested,” said Balasaheb Khade, police inspector, Local Crime Branch, Raigad.

On the day of the incident, the children’s father, Sadanand Pole, had gone to the market and returned home around 6.15 pm. When he checked on his children, who Sheetal said were sleeping, he realised they were not moving. Pole rushed the children to the hospital but they were declared dead on arrival, Khade said.

During the investigation, Sheetal said that the children went to sleep at 6 pm, just 15 minutes before Sadanand returned home. “The mother also confirmed that the children had not gone out anywhere and neither did anyone else come home. Even if the children consumed something poisonous, 15 minutes was too little time for any poison to act. We did a background study of the parents and found that the mother had an affair before marriage and was still in touch with the man,” Khade added.

When the police interrogated Sheetal about the affair, she confessed that she had smothered her children when her husband was away. Sheetal has been remanded in police custody till Friday. A case of murder has been registered against her at the Mandwa Coastal police station.