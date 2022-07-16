Railway guard rails to secure Churchgate-Virar route
In a bid to secure railway tracks and property from theft, the Western Railway will be installing metal guard rails along the Churchgate-Virar route tracks. The guard rails, costing ₹2.40 lakh are to act as a safety barrier and also prevent theft by restricting the entry of unauthorised individuals onto the railway tracks, officials said.
Incidents of overhead wires and track equipment being stolen have been previously reported along the western railway line.
“We will be installing guard rails across the railway tracks that will provide protection but will also prevent entry of unauthorised elements onto the tracks. Patrolling of the tracks is being done on the entire corridor,” said a senior Western Railway official who did not want to be named.
The Western Railway has recently floated a tender for the laying of rails and recouping of the loosened track sections on the suburban railway. Further, protection of the railway tracks from extreme weather conditions and providing check rails that prevent derailment of local trains will also be implemented along the entire Churchgate-Virar railway route.
The Western Railway had recently also removed speed restrictions for the operation of train services on its local train network.
“Removal of operational constraints has improved the punctuality of the local trains as well as made it possible to increase services on the suburban railway section,” added the railway official.
We’ll drink to that! Century-old pyaus in zoo to get renovated
Mumbai Four century-old pyaus (drinking water fountains) inside the Byculla zoo are set to get a new lease of life soon, marking the completion of the first phase of the Mumbai Pyau Project. In a bid to restore these century-old structures, the BMC had launched its Pyau Project in 2020. Pyaus are drinking water fountains that could be seen along the streets of Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 19th and 20th century.
Sena seeing double: Shinde reinstates office bearers sacked by Uddhav
After engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and walking away with over two-thirds of the party's 55 legislators. Eknath Shinde has started making his own organizational appointments, overriding those made by Uddhav Thackeray. On Friday, Shinde reinstated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as the Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena. Mhaske had resigned as the Thane district chief after Shinde launched his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last month.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get 8-day custody of 3rd shooter, aide
A Mansa court sent two accused, including the youngest shooter, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team, a day after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Friday. Ankit Sirsa, 19, shooter, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district late night on Thursday. The court sent them to police custody till July 23.
Shinde govt again to decide on renaming cities
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the government would once again approve renaming cities and naming the Navi Mumbai international airport as the decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime was 'illegal' and could be challenged in the court of law. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 decided to rename Aurangabad as Osmanabad as Dharashiv, Sambhaji Nagar, and approved naming the airport after DB Patil.
15-year-old boy hacked to death inside civil hospital in Ludhiana
A group of assailants hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana, on Thursday night. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with Sawan's elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police. The assailants fled after committing the crime.
