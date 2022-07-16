Railway guard rails to secure Churchgate-Virar route

In a bid to secure railway tracks and property from theft, the Western Railway will be installing metal guard rails along the Churchgate-Virar route tracks. The guard rails, costing ₹2.40 lakh are to act as a safety barrier and also prevent theft by restricting the entry of unauthorised individuals onto the railway tracks, officials said.

Incidents of overhead wires and track equipment being stolen have been previously reported along the western railway line.

“We will be installing guard rails across the railway tracks that will provide protection but will also prevent entry of unauthorised elements onto the tracks. Patrolling of the tracks is being done on the entire corridor,” said a senior Western Railway official who did not want to be named.

The Western Railway has recently floated a tender for the laying of rails and recouping of the loosened track sections on the suburban railway. Further, protection of the railway tracks from extreme weather conditions and providing check rails that prevent derailment of local trains will also be implemented along the entire Churchgate-Virar railway route.

The Western Railway had recently also removed speed restrictions for the operation of train services on its local train network.

“Removal of operational constraints has improved the punctuality of the local trains as well as made it possible to increase services on the suburban railway section,” added the railway official.