<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>316 crore has also been allocated for passenger amenities on the Central Railway in the Union Budget 2021-2022. (HT PHOTO)
Railways allocates 650 crore in Budget to improve Mumbai suburban network

In a boost to the suburban railway infrastructure in Mumbai, the Union budget has allocated 650 crore for railway projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:09 AM IST

In a boost to the suburban railway infrastructure in Mumbai, the Union budget has allocated 650 crore for railway projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

The budgetary allocation is 100 crore more than that of last year’s Budget when 550 crore was allocated.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has also received 7,897 crore as extra-budgetary resources (EBR) allocation. In the 2020-21 Budget, 5,000 crore was allocated for the project, and in the 2019-20 Budget, 1,000 crore was allocated for the high-speed rail corridor project.

The pink book, a document which contains the details of the funds allocated for different railway projects, was tabled by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday in the Parliament.

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2 has received 200 crore, MUTP 3 has received 300 crore, and MUTP 3A has received 150 crore in the 2021-2022 budget. In the 2020-2021 budget MUTP 2 had received 200 crore, MUTP 3 received 300 crore, and MUTP 3A had received 50 crore.

Critical railway projects under MUTP include a new suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat railway stations, communication-based train control system(CBTC), procurement of 47 air-conditioned (AC) local trains, quadrupling of the railway line between Virar and Dahanu railway station, elevated railway corridor between Airoli and Kalva railway stations, and control on midsection trespassing.

“We are happy that like in the last few years, the fund allocation has been as desired and work will get a further boost. The projects are at different stages of implementation and will be completed with works as they proceed,” said RS Khurana, managing director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation, which handles suburban railway infrastructure projects.

Further, 316 crore has also been allocated for passenger amenities on the Central Railway in the Union Budget 2021-2022, a 21-crore increase from the 295.6 crore for the same purpose in the 2020-2021 Budget. In the 2019-2020 Budget, 284 crore was allocated, and for 2018-2019, budgetary allocation was 204 crore.

“The net plan outlet, as compared to last year is higher, and it will help promote all railway infrastructure works and projects on the Central Railway,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Replacement of 605 smart card-linked automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) has been proposed in the Budget. Apart from the provision for a video surveillance system, the Budget also provides allocation for 115 escalators on the suburban railway stations on CR and 65 escalators for Western Railway (WR) stations.

Passenger associations have welcomed the budget and stated that a committee should be formed to monitor the progress of each project. “The increase in budgetary allocation is good as the projects can be completed with improved speed. We welcome the increased allocation but the railway ministry should direct forming a committee to monitor the progress of each project under MUTP,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
For the second time in three months, the country’s sole seaplane has been flown back to the Maldives for “scheduled maintenance”, following which seaplane operations were suspended from Wednesday
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the court it was building a navigation bridge for the benefit of the fisherfolk at the spot and they could access to the jetty. The court permitted the fisherfolk to approach the evaluation committee set up by the civic body to settle their damage claims.
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
Health top priority in BMC budget

By Eeshanpriya MS and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
Mumbai: Rape survivor woman cop dies by suicide

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The woman cop, in her complaint to police, had alleged that the accused raped her on different occasions after promising marriage and later refused to marry her. The police said the woman was suffering from depression.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
Power tussle on in Maharashtra: Consumers, MSEDCL both wait for relief

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:39 AM IST
MSEDCL’s arrears at 63,740 crore; Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s flip-flop over bill waiver irks the already troubled consumers.
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
Maharashtra to reopen colleges from February 15

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to restart physical classes in colleges and universities from February 15, after a coronavirus-enforced gap of over 10 months, said state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Wednesday.
Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar and education committee chairperson Sandhya Joshi release the BMC Year 2021-22 Education Budget, at BMC headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai education budget: 16 crore for Covid-19 essentials in civic schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Supplying Covid-19-related essentials, opening 10 new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and rebranding civic schools – are some initiatives the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend on, as part of its education budget for 2021-22
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
Mumbai: Hall ticket, tech issues delay ITI examination

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:32 AM IST
After receiving several complaints from students, the Association of Non Government ITIs have now approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT) seeking clarity.
Rishikesh Pawar was allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB arrests assistant director in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested assistant director Rishikesh Pawar in connection with the alleged drug angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR)
The Shiv Sena had held an event with the tagline — Mumbai ma jalebi ne fafda, Uddhav Thackeray aapda (Jalebi and fafda in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackery is ours), in January in an attempt to reach out to the community. (HT FILE )
Shiv Sena plans monthly events to woo Gujarati voters ahead of BMC polls

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
After their first event in January, the party will now hold the second gathering of the community in Malad (West) on February 7 where 21 Gujarati business owners will join the party. The party, according to its national organiser Hemraj Shah, has planned events in Gujarati-dominated areas in western and central suburbs.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai civic body budget: 18.26 crore to study areas at risks from disasters

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
To equip Mumbai with a timely and strategic response to prominent natural and manmade disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will carry out a risk assessment of all areas of the island city and its suburbs
BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the move has no relevance with politics. (HT FILE)
Shivaji’s birth anniversary: BJP events across Maharashtra to woo Marathas

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The party’s cultural wing has organised Shiv Gaan competition between February 9 and 19. The move is aimed at creating goodwill among the Maratha community that revers the warrior king.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal (R) with Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav while presenting the BMC Budget 2021-22, at BMC Headquarters. (Bhushan Koyande/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai civic body to set up climate change department from April 1

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday announced to set up a separate climate change department from April 1, to address pollution and climate change issues in the city, during the BMC Budget 2021-22
BMC building. (HT PHOTO)
BMC: Single planning body for Mumbai?

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:19 AM IST
In a significant move which could have an impact on city administration if approved by the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed it be made a single planning authority for Mumbai
