Mumbai:In view of rising air pollution in the city, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), as part of the ₹2,450 crore redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), has installed equipment to monitor air pollution levels before commencing the construction work for the station. These equipments have been put up in front of platforms 2 and 3 next to the main entrance of the world heritage station building. Railways to monitor air, noise pollution at CSMT ahead of redevelopment

“We have placed the equipments for knowing the prevalent AQI level and noise level before the commencement of construction works at CSMT,” said a CR official.

Sources said that considering the current situation of air pollution levels rising, they decided to act so that the contractor has a base level to maintain and ensure that work does not affect the environment at large.

These equipments will track the content of fine particulate matter in the air, respirable dust sampler, and noise pollution. For instance, the fine particulate sampler samples PM2.5 in the ambient air. Explaining the working of the equipment, an official said ambient air enters the system through an omnidirectional inlet and traps the particles.

Likewise, the respirable dust sampler measures the volume of contaminants, dust particles, and chemical vapour in the air inhaled at a given place. CSMT railway station is used by 4-6 lakh people every day. The authorities are also measuring noise pollution where decibel levels constantly fluctuate.

Confirming the process, Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said the equipments is installed by the RLDA to check air quality and noise levels at the entrance of the main gate of CSMT station.

CR authorities clarified these equipments will not be installed at other stations, and are categorically placed to generate relevant reports as part of the redevelopment of CSMT, which was awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts in April this year.

The contractors are also measuring every inch of this UNESCO World Heritage structure as part of the preliminary works.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!