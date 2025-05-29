Rains fill up Panvel’s Dehrang dam

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has withdrawn its once-a-week zone wise water cuts on Tuesday after heavy rains filled up Dehrang dam. The one day water cut was imposed in March due to water shortage in the dam. Navi Mumbai, India - May 28, 2025:Panvel’s Dehrang dam overflows, water cut withdrawn at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Dehrang dam, also known as Gadeshwar dam, is a major source of water to Panvel city. After the 241mm rainfall on Monday, the dam filled up, providing huge relief to the residents as the water stock could last only for 15 days.

With a requirement of 32 megalitres per day (mld), PMC sources 15mld from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and 5mld from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The civic body had to source additional water from MJP and MIDC, straining its finances. Barring the summer months, it sources 16mld from Dehrang dam. PMC had been channeling 5 mld water from the dam to ensure the stock lasts till mid-June. There was a 7mld shortage of water due to which once-a-week zone wise water cuts were imposed in March.

Vilas Chavan, PMC deputy engineer (water supply), said, “We had to resort to once-a-week zone wise water cuts from March to manage the available stock till mid-June. We have withdrawn the water cut with immediate effect as there is enough water available with the dam overflowing. We will be able to source 16 mld of water from it now.”

The city has been facing acute shortage of water because of Dehrang dam drying up and the irregular supply of water from MIDC and MJP. The dam was constructed in 1964, located 15 km away from the city and spread over 277 acres.

According to the civic body, 2.6 lakh people reside in the city currently which is expected to rise to 35 lakh in 2051. Hence, the body is going all out for additional sources of water. In January, PMC submitted a ₹900 crore proposal to the state government to increase the water storage level in the dam by 20 mts for which 294 hectares of land will have to be acquired.