Raj Thackeray to go solo in BMC polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday, said that his party would be contesting the BMC polls solo.

“I work for myself, my party and Maharashtra. I can’t take such allegations,’’ he said.

His announcement comes in the background after speculations that he could join hands with the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP alliance in Mumbai civic polls.

In the past few weeks, leaders from both parties have been frequently meeting on Thackeray. During the Diwali festival, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made it a point to attend celebrations organised by MNS at Shivaji Park.

Thackeray is starting a tour of Konkan on Wednesday. He will kickstart the tour after taking the darshan of Mahalakshmi in Kolhapur.