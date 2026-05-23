NAVI MUMBAI: In a dramatic early morning crash on Palm Beach Road, a 38-year-old Rajasthan man allegedly abandoned his SUV and fled after crashing into multiple roadside structures, leaving behind nearly 70 kg of suspected opium-poppy pods worth close to ₹70 lakh and a country-made pistol with live cartridges, police said on Thursday. Rajasthan man flees after SUV accident, leaves behind a pistol, 70kg opium pods

The accused has been identified as Ganpat Birbal Ram, a resident of Osian in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, based on a driving licence recovered from the vehicle. He is currently absconding.

According to the NRI Coastal police, the incident took place around 4.21 am near Akshar Signal while the accused was allegedly driving an MG Hector SUV from CBD Belapur towards Vashi at high speed.

“The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to brake failure. After the crash, he abandoned the SUV and escaped from the spot. During inspection of the vehicle, narcotic substances and a firearm were recovered,” an investigating officer said.

Police said the SUV first rammed into a parked Honda Activa scooter before smashing into roadside barricades, iron safety railings and a CCTV signal pole, causing extensive damage to public property estimated at ₹3.03 lakh.

A subsequent search of the abandoned vehicle allegedly led to the recovery of five plastic sacks containing 69.95 kg of dried light-brown fragments suspected to be opium-poppy pods. Investigators estimate the seized contraband to be worth around ₹69.95 lakh in the illegal market.

Officers also recovered a country-made pistol and six live 7.65 mm cartridges valued at around ₹95,000. The total value of the seized property, including the SUV, narcotics, firearm and other materials, is estimated at ₹90.89 lakh.

An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.