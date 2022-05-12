Ranas to perform maha aarti in Delhi on the day of Uddhav’s Mumbai rally
Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday announced that they would hold maha aarti and chant Hanuman Chalisa at an old Hanuman temple in Delhi on May 14, the day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Mumbai.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Ranas said the aarti and the chant would be for the well-being of people of Maharashtra and against the ‘autocratic rule ‘ of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.
Ravi Rana said the state’s conditions had worsened under the Thackeray rule and their prayers to the lord would be for ‘granting the good sense’ to the CM.
“I am appearing before the privilege committee of the Lok Sabha on May 23 and will narrate the treatment given to me in police custody and jail. I was illegally arrested using the sedition law enacted during the colonial era,” Navneet Rana said.
The MP said she was shocked to see the way the delegation of Shiv Sena enquired about her health at Lilavati Hospital. The ruling party should not have targeted a reputed Mumbai hospital just for its vendetta politics, she said.
Rana also alleged that the delegation led by former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar discussed her health and medical reports publicly during their visit to the hospital and it was unethical. She also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for directing the Centre and the states to restrain from registering FIRs and continuing investigation under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.
Pednekar said the couple had been levelling senseless allegations for the sake of publicity, and the sessions court, the police, and the state government should take note of it.
“They have been violating the bail conditions laid down by the court while granting them bail. They talk about the constitutional framework, which they themselves have been violating. The MP has been talking about her personal reports, but the couple should have been careful while releasing the videos of their first meeting after their release from the jail,” she said.
Ranas were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 on the charges of sedition and promoting enmity after they announced to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s Bandra residence. They were granted bail by the sessions court on May 5.
Thackeray will address a public rally at Somaiya ground on Saturday and is expected to hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, and Ranas.
Heroin worth ₹434 crore seized at Delhi airport, raids in Punjab and Haryana
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said it has seized 62kg of heroin worth ₹434 crore through a consignment that arrived at the air cargo complex of the India Gandhi International airport. A DRI official said the consignment was intercepted based on a tip-off, adding that the importer of the consignment was apprehended while some other suspects are currently being interrogated. Last year, over 3,300kg of heroin was seized by DRI.
Land short, alter compensatory plantation norms: DDA to state
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has again requested the Delhi government to revise its compensatory plantation norms—10 saplings have to be planted for every tree that is cut—under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, as it is struggling to provide stakeholders with land for plantation in the Capital. In September 2020, the DDA had sent a similar request to the Delhi government, but to no avail.
Delhi to build two campuses of Ambedkar varsity to create 26,000 more seats
The Delhi government will build two new campuses of Ambedkar University to create about 26,000 more seats for those pursuing higher education. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said the two new campuses will come up in Rohini and Dheerpur at a total cost of ₹2,306.58 crore. “Along with the infrastructure, the university will launch a host of new innovative courses and programmes,” he said.
Delhi: Class 11 student stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Class 11 student was stabbed to death allegedly when hArzu alias Noor Hasan (22)tried to intervene in a fight between two neighbours in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a woman was also injured during the knife attack. Police said that around 9pm on Tuesday night, Arzu's father allegedly had a fight with their neighbour, Mohammed Ali, over the latter not taking him for work.
Delhi airport gets two more maintenance hangars
New Delhi: Two maintenance, repair and overhaul hangars have been opened at the general aviation (GA) terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport to serve business jets and other general aviation aircraft, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited on Wednesday. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the dedicated GA facility and aircraft parking bays were the first of its kind in India.
